Things to watch: Eastern Washington vs. Idaho State may come down to who plays quarterback

Eagles head coach Aaron Best made it clear Tuesday that Eastern Washington just had a bye week, which is not the same as a week off.

Yes, players had time to catch up on sleep while tending to their nutrition and relationships. That’s certainly important, Best said.

“One thing they do need is time away,” Best said during his weekly media availability. “A lot of our guys are in their first or second year. We’ve got a fairly young team. You’re five games in, but you’re really 11 weeks in (including preseason), and that’s longer than most high school seasons.”

But they still held practices, albeit without hitting, and players used the time to get in extra preparation for Idaho State, the first opponent on the back half of their schedule.

“I think we’re really excited,” junior receiver Nolan Ulm said. “Everyone’s recovered, and you feel the excitement of being back to football.”

Coming out of their bye, the 21st-ranked Eagles (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) will face Idaho State (1-4, 1-1), which is also coming off a bye week. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

In Best’s six-plus season as its head coach, Eastern is 2-4 coming off its bye week, though all four of those losses came to playoff-bound teams that won at least 10 games that season.

The Eagles’ two wins – 62-10 over Cal Poly in spring 2021, and 38-14 over Idaho in 2018 – came over teams that finished under .500. It would take a significant rally by the Bengals to get them into the former grouping this year.

Here are three aspects of Saturday afternoon’s game to keep an eye on as the Eagles try to get back to .500:

Who plays QB for EWU?

Best said he would like to see some practice reps this week from redshirt sophomore Kekoa Visperas – who missed the Idaho game two weeks ago with an upper-body injury – to feel confident in using him. But the Eagles also got a capable performance from junior quarterback Jared Taylor against the third-ranked Vandals. If Taylor plays, it will be interesting to see just how much he runs and how much he throws. The Bengals’ defense ranks in the bottom third of the Big Sky in many statistical categories, so it seems reasonable to expect the Eagles can score points against them regardless of who plays quarterback. Whether Visperas or Taylor starts, expect also to see plenty of third quarterback Michael Wortham, who has rushed for three touchdowns and thrown for one more this season.

Bengals’ throwing success

Idaho State has used junior Hunter Hays and freshman Jordan Cooke at quarterback this season. Cooke has more attempts, completing 107 of 177 passes for six touchdowns; Hays is 40 of 64 for 404 yards and five scores. But the difference is in interceptions: Cooke has seven, Hays just one. Regardless, Cooke was the QB against Montana last week, going 31 of 47 for 289 yards in a 28-20 loss. Hays didn’t attempt a pass. Idaho State’s primary receiver is James Chedon, a sophomore who has at least seven catches in every game. He leads the Big Sky with 38 receptions while hauling in four touchdowns. Junior Christian Fredericksen is close behind with 30 catches for three touchdowns and 430 yards, tied with Idaho’s Hayden Hatten for the conference lead. Considering Eastern Washington’s struggles stopping the run, few teams have bothered to throw all that much against the Eagles: Opponents have attempted 139 passes against EWU, third fewest in the Big Sky. The question is whether the Bengals turn to their infrequently used rushing game or if they stick with their usual attack against the Eagles’ pass defense.

Can an RB break free?

While Taylor had a 100-yard rushing day last week for the Eagles, none of the team’s running backs has eclipsed that total this season. Junior Justice Jackson came closest with a 91-yard effort against Southeastern Louisiana. Idaho State has allowed the second-most rushing yards among Big Sky teams, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Eagles focus on controlling the clock and possessions by running the ball. It is also possible the Eagles continue to rotate three running backs: Redshirt sophomore Tuna Altahir leads the team with 53 carries, Jackson has 40 and junior Malik Dotson has 13. None has carried more than 15 times in a single game. But this also could be the week one of them asserts himself and, at least for a week, takes over a game.