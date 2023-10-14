The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400 NBC

Noon: Texas NHRA FallNationals FS1

Baseball, ALCS

5:15 p.m.: Texas at Houston Fox 28

Basketball, NBA preseason

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento ESPN

Basketball, WNBA Finals

Noon: Las Vegas at New York ABC

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: Baltimore vs. Tennessee NFL

10 a.m.: San Francisco at Cleveland Fox 28

10 a.m.: Seattle at Cincinnati CBS

1:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Buffalo NBC

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: European Tour: Open de España Golf

11 a.m.: Champions: SAS Championship Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Children’s Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Ottawa NHL

Soccer, College men’s

10 a.m.: Clemson at Syracuse ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, ALCS

4:30 p.m.: Texas at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

6 a.m.: Baltimore vs. Tennessee 700-AM / 105.3-FM

8 a.m.: Seattle at Cincinnati 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Buffalo 92.5-FM

All events subject to change