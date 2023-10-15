Dazzling pitching, defense lead Rangers to ALCS Game 1 win over Astros

By Evan Grant Dallas Morning News

HOUSTON – The Texas Rangers opened the ALCS strong with a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 in front of a crowd of 42,872 orange-towel-waving fans at Minute Maid Park on Sunday.

What it means: With another fantastic performance from Jordan Montgomery and the all-around phenomenon that is Evan Carter leading the way, the Rangers essentially took homefield advantage away from Houston. With Games 3, 4 and 5, if necessary, scheduled for Arlington, the Rangers could win this series without having to win another game at Minute Maid Park.

Winning Game 1 of the LCS does provide an advantage, but perhaps not as big as one would assume. Since MLB went to a best-of-seven format for the LCS in 1985, the team that wins Game 1 has gone on to win the series 59.5% of the time.

Who knows what happened to the Rangers on that Twilight Zone cross-country flight to Tampa after the end of the regular season, but the team that went 40-41 on the road this season has won five consecutive road postseason games. Only three teams have ever won more in a single postseason. All of them – the 2019 Washington Nationals and 1996 New York Yankees (eight each) and the 2005 Chicago White Sox (six) – all ended up as world champions.

Three-card Monty: Montgomery kept ’em guessing again with his old sleight of hand trick. Namely, his unpredictable pitch sequencing. He once again threw all four of his pitches and threw nothing more than 40% of the time. Combine that with his ability to get ahead with early strikes and the Astros were constantly on the defensive. Montgomery threw first-pitch strikes to the first seven hitters of the night and to 17 of the 25 batters he faced (68%) and it gave him a decided advantage.

Montgomery did an excellent job against Houston’s left-handed duo of Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker. The Astros’ lefties have dominated left-handed pitching this year but combined to go 0 for 6. Alvarez struck out in all three of his at-bats. Montgomery went 61/3 scoreless innings. He’s allowed four earned runs in 171/3 innings this postseason. He’s allowed just two walks.

Evan sent: When doesn’t Carter do something remarkable? Hey, the first two innings were just another chapter in the best month by a rookie in Rangers history. Carter leaped to make a running catch on Alex Bregman’s liner in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second, he got a ball under the glove of first baseman José Abreu, noticed it had been slightly deflected and that Kyle Tucker would have a long way to go, sped up and turned it into a hustle double. He then scored on Jonah Heim’s soft single to center for the Rangers’ first run. The double gave Carter a six-game postseason hitting streak. He’s been unreal.

And that was before his eighth-inning leaping catch in the nook between the Crawford Boxes and the garage doors in left center to steal extra bases from Alex Bregman and turn it into a rally-squashing double play on a replay review challenge by the Rangers. Umpires ruled that baserunner Jose Altuve did not retouch second on his way back to first.

Leo roared: The Rangers have lengthened out their lineup with all the moves they’ve made to push Mitch Garver and Evan Carter up higher. It’s made the bottom third that much more dangerous. Now hitting seventh and eighth: Former No. 3 hitter Nathaniel Lowe and former No. 5 hitter Josh Jung. Who wins from that? No. 9 hitter Leody Taveras.

Taveras worked a walk his first time up, then homered on a 1-2 slider from Verlander in the fourth inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Taveras had fouled the identical pitch in the identical spot off on the first pitch.

No cheese: The Astros knew how to counter the Rangers’ most productive hitter of the previous two games: Ditch the fastball. In his first three at-bats against Mitch Garver, Justin Verlander, still predominantly a fastball pitcher, threw Garver, the Rangers’ best fastball hitter, just one fastball among the 12 pitches he saw. Garver took that pitch for a called third strike to end the sixth inning.

Garver is just not a great matchup against Verlander. He’s just 1 for 14 against him in his career with eight strikeouts. If the Rangers face Verlander again, it might make sense to juggle the No. 3 spot again. Robbie Grossman, however, is only 4 for 23 (.174) against Verlander. Might make sense to simply move the DH out of the No. 3 spot in a sequel, whoever it is.