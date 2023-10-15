Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film nears $100M in U.S. for opening weekend

By Herb Scribner Washington Post

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film wracked up an estimated $95 million to $97 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing domestic release of a concert film, according to estimates from AMC Theaters.

The film also earned an estimated $31 million to $33 million across international territories over the weekend, putting the estimated total global earnings at $126 million to $130 million, according to AMC.

The total earnings for the film – largely a recorded version of August concerts at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles – remain unclear. “Without clear comparisons, Sunday box office projections remain a range,” the theater chain said in a statement. Official figures are expected to be released Monday.

Though shy of the $100 million mark, “The Eras Tour” is already competing with 2011’s “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” concert film, which grossed $73 million in its domestic run before adjusting for inflation and held the domestic record for highest-grossing concert movie.

Swift’s film is in earshot of breaking the record for an opening weekend in October, too, which was set by 2019’s “Joker” with $96 million.

For 2023, “The Eras Tour” could surpass Disney’s live-action remake “The Little Mermaid,” which garnered $95.5 million during its opening weekend in May, according to Box Office Mojo.

Released to 3,855 theaters across North America in multiple formats, “The Eras Tour” featured higher-than-usual ticket prices: $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors. The average movie ticket price is about $10.

Swift first announced the film Aug. 31, calling it “the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far.” It has turned movie theaters across the country into club scenes and has received widespread critical praise, with The Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday calling it a “delirious, dizzying celebration of Swift mania.”

Global ticket presales showed that the project was set to a be a behemoth, surpassing $100 million by Oct. 5.

Before “The Eras Tour” premiered, analysts predicted that it could snag around $100 million domestically based on presales and $150 million to $175 million globally, according to Variety. Some said a $200 million global opening weekend was possible.

“The Eras Tour” will remain in theaters through at least the first week of November. AMC is expected to announce additional dates in the future.

This isn’t Swift’s first rodeo with concert films. She has released them for her Fearless Tour in 2009 and 2010, as well as her 1989 World Tour (in 2015) and her Reputation Stadium Tour (in 2018).

Unlike with those tours, though, the new film dropped before Swift ended her tour’s run, as she’s expected to wrap up the Eras Tour in 2024, with dates planned in Canada and the United States next November.