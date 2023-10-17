Prep roundup: Maddie Finnegan leads Gonzaga Prep volleyball; Ayanna Tobeck scores 4 goals for Lakeside girls soccer

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 0: Maddie Finnegan has 15 kills and the Bullpups (12-1, 6-1) swept the visiting Saxons (5-6, 3-3) 25-23, 25-17, 25-15. Lilli Etter added 21 assists for the Bullpups.

Central Valley 3, Cheney 1: Keilee Esckelsen had 16 kills and the visiting Bears (3-9, 3-3) beat the Blackhawks (4-8, 0-6) 31-29, 23-25, 25-13, 25-15. Haleigh Ghering had eight aces and 30 assists for Cheney.

Mead 3, Ridgeline 0: Ava Durgan had 10 kills and six blocks and the visiting Panthers (10-1, 7-0) swept the Falcons (14-8, 3-3) 25-20, 25-13, 25-18. Lizzy O’Connell had seven kills for Ridgeline.

University 3, North Central 0: Allie Ferrin and Lainey Calvary had 14 kills apiece and the Titans (7-6, 2-5) swept the visiting Wolfpack (3-10, 0-6) 26-24, 25-15, 25-12. Carleigh Waters led NC with six kills.

2A

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Kendall Focht had 22 kills and the visiting Eagles (7-5, 4-2) swept the Pirates (1-11, 0-6) 25-15, 25-19, 25-10. Cydney Pernell had four aces and a block for Rogers.

Shadle Park 3, Pullman 1: Abbey Flerchinger had 29 kills with 17 digs and the visiting Highlanders (11-0, 6-0) beat the Greyhounds (7-5, 4-2) 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 25-20. Sophia Armstrong had 17 kills for Pullman.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 0: Ella Leavitt had nine kills and the Bantams (6-7, 3-3) swept the visiting Knights (2-10, 1-5) 25-17, 25-11, 25-16. Kaiden Davis had four kills and four digs for EV.

NEA

Freeman 3, Deer Park 0: Aspyn Reed had 12 kills and five blocks and the Scotties (11-2, 11-0) swept the visiting Stags (8-6, 6-5) 25-9, 25-17, 25-23. Kolbie Colliver had seven kills for DP.

Lakeside 3, Riverside 0: Avery Haff had 15 kills with 13 digs and the Eagles (10-3, 9-2) swept the visiting Rams (2-12, 1-10) 25-13, 25-14, 25-19.

Girls soccer GSL 2A

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 0: Azriah Seeber scored two goals and the Greyhounds (5-9-1, 3-6) shut out the visiting Highlanders (2-11, 2-7).

Clarkston 5, East Valley 0: Rebecca Skinner scored three goals and assisted another and the Bantams (10-2-1, 8-1) shut out the visiting Knights (9-6, 5-4). Sienna Newhouse added two goals for Clarkston.

NEA

Lakeside 9, Riverside 0: Ayanna Tobeck scored four goals and the Eagles (11-3-1, 9-1) shut out the visiting Rams (10-6, 8-4).

Colville 3, Newport 2: An own goal in the 38th minute stood as the go-ahead score and the Crimson Hawks (7-8, 5-6) edged the Grizzlies (3-11, 3-7). Kalista Malone and Taylor Straub scored for Colville.

Cross country

GSL 4A/3A

At Liberty Lake: Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell won the boys race in 15 minutes, 32.1 seconds. Mead’s Charlotte Cullen won the girls race in 18:48.8.

At Audubon Park: Micaiah Aden of North Central won the boys race in 16:02.77. Lewis and Clark’s Katie Lubbe won the girls race in 19:43.84.

At Cheney: Cheney’s Calvin Hilton won the boys race in 16:29.0. Ferris’ Alayna Ditto led the girls in 19:40.0.

Team cross country scores can be found on scoreboard page.