History for Chron

Washington Gov. Dan Evans announced his plan to call a special legislative session, citing the need for low-cost housing policies.

Evans had recommendations for low-cost housing measures that were developed by the Housing Task Force. One recommendation was a statewide minimum housing code.

The code would also permit use of future highway right of way land for low-income housing. The committee said it did not “intend to recommend any action that would pre-empt, remove or usurp local autonomy with respect to enforcement of codes and zoning.”

Ronald A. Hansen, a Vancouver, Washington, police officer, shot a man after being stabbed and both ended up in the hospital in critical condition.

Hansen was driving a patrol car when he saw a man holding a knife. Hansen called the man over to his patrol car, at which point the man reached into the patrol car and cut Hansen’s throat.

Reports stated Hansen shot once through the open window of the patrol car and twice more after exiting the vehicle, hitting the man in the left arm and abdomen.