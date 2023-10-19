Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nathan T. Heck, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Emily A. Evers, of Nine Mile Falls.

Nicholas J. Belmonte, of Spokane, and Brooke A. Griffin, of Spokane Valley.

Scott A. Struck and Agata L. Willis, both of Spokane.

Eric Chavez and Alicia J. Stewart, both of Spokane.

Benjamin C. Wilson and Alla M. Shevchenko, both of Spokane.

David L. McLaughlin and Rosebine W. Bokmej, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven J. Coggin, of Spokane, and Katarina G. Kowalick, of Moscow, Idaho.

Ramiro F. Paz and Ruth A. R. Landaverde, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Deese Property Management LLC v. Staci J. Vollendorff, restitution of premises.

Danae M. Newson v. Joel T. Adams, complaint.

Beverly Brocklebank v. Office Depot Inc. and The Hutton Settlement, complaint for personal injuries.

The General Insurance Company v. Anthony R. Cullen, complaint for negligence.

Rita Proctor v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company, complaint for contractual uninsured motorist benefits.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Meese, Heather M. and Nathan P.

Mashat, Vanessa J. and Tageldin, Hatim

Wilson, Jason R. and Cheryl R.

Clinton, Mavis I. and Wayne L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Daniel J. Spring, 30; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Robert D. Bradshaw, 26; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Michael J. Hodo, 47; 143 days in jail with credit given for 143 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Ty A. Holland, also known as Tye A. Holland, 26; $6,421 in restitution, 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jonathan M. Hovland, 20; 60 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Samuel R. Azar, 35; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Javon D. Hansen, 29; two months in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Tanner D. Byrd, 27; 158 days in jail with credit given for 158 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Kristina H. Edwards, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Dedrick K. Belson, 54; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

James E. Walker, 54; 111 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault, second-degree child molestation and first-degree possession of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Chelsey A. MacConkey, 38; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing.

Boddie C. Taft, 33; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ashley G. Giles, 32; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Joshua A. Helliwell, 25; 48 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Lucio Morales, 46; 24 months of probation, promoting prostitution.

Daniel L. Schneider, 45; 48 days in jail, 24 months of probation, protection order violation.

James E. Theodorson, 34; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Jeremy J. Warfield, 46; 82 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Kallyn K. Williams, 61; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, reckless endangerment and fourth-degree assault.

Benjamin Woodhouse, 48; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ronald L. Garrett, 57; four days in jail, protection order violation.

Chakota D. Lester, 28; eight days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

David M. Cioccio, 28; six days in jail, 12 months of probation, two counts of third-degree malicious mischief.

Colt B. Baker, 31; $500 fine, three days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of protection order violation and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dione L. Bowie, 32; 90 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, three counts of protection order violation and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Clyde R. Dowell, 34; 60 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Javon D. Hansen, 29; 60 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ron T. Albinson, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Rey Aneo, 19; $990.50 fine, 11 days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kevin R. Autrey, 57; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Rodney D. Butler, 62; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Billie L. I. Carlyle, 43; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jacob W. Duliere, 27; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.