On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: Truck Series: Baptist Health 200 FS1
10:30 a.m.: F1: United States Grand Prix (sprint) ESPNEWS
Noon: Xfinity Series: Contender Boats 300 FS1
3 p.m.: F1: United States Grand Prix (sprint) ESPNEWS
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Arizona TBS
Football, college
9 a.m.: Penn State at Ohio State Fox 28
9 a.m.: Central Florida at Oklahoma ABC
9 a.m.: Air Force at Navy CBS
9 a.m.: Mississippi State at Arkansas ESPN
9 a.m.: Memphis at Alabama-Birmingham ESPN2
9 a.m.: Western Michigan at Ohio CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon ABC
12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama CBS
12:30 p.m.: North Texas at Tulane ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Iowa NBC
12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois FS1
12:30 p.m.: South Florida at Connecticut CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPN
1 p.m.: Texas at Houston Fox 28
1 p.m.: Toledo at Miami ESPNU
4 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington SWX / ESPN+
4 p.m.: Mississippi at Auburn ESPN
4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Brigham Young FS1
4 p.m.: Texas Christian at Kansas State ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State NBC
4:40 p.m.: Duke at Florida State ABC
5 p.m.: Utah at Southern California Fox 28
5 p.m.: Georgia State at Louisiana ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington FS1
7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford ESPN
Golf
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Andalucia Masters Golf
11 a.m.: Senior Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf
8 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zozo Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay NHL
7 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Liverpool USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Manchester City USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Chelsea NBC
6 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at St. Louis Apple TV+
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
10:30 a.m.: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM / 100.7-FM
1 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM
3 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
