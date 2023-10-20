The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: Truck Series: Baptist Health 200 FS1

10:30 a.m.: F1: United States Grand Prix (sprint) ESPNEWS

Noon: Xfinity Series: Contender Boats 300 FS1

3 p.m.: F1: United States Grand Prix (sprint) ESPNEWS

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Arizona TBS

Football, college

9 a.m.: Penn State at Ohio State Fox 28

9 a.m.: Central Florida at Oklahoma ABC

9 a.m.: Air Force at Navy CBS

9 a.m.: Mississippi State at Arkansas ESPN

9 a.m.: Memphis at Alabama-Birmingham ESPN2

9 a.m.: Western Michigan at Ohio CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon ABC

12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama CBS

12:30 p.m.: North Texas at Tulane ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Iowa NBC

12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois FS1

12:30 p.m.: South Florida at Connecticut CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPN

1 p.m.: Texas at Houston Fox 28

1 p.m.: Toledo at Miami ESPNU

4 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington SWX / ESPN+

4 p.m.: Mississippi at Auburn ESPN

4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Brigham Young FS1

4 p.m.: Texas Christian at Kansas State ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State NBC

4:40 p.m.: Duke at Florida State ABC

5 p.m.: Utah at Southern California Fox 28

5 p.m.: Georgia State at Louisiana ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington FS1

7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford ESPN

Golf

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Andalucia Masters Golf

11 a.m.: Senior Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf

8 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zozo Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay NHL

7 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Liverpool USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Manchester City USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Chelsea NBC

6 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at St. Louis Apple TV+

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

10:30 a.m.: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM / 100.7-FM

1 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM

3 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change