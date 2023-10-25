St. Maries woman dies in rollover crash near Harrison

A 40-year-old St. Maries woman died after she was thrown from an SUV that rolled over Tuesday afternoon north of Harrison.

The woman, whom Idaho State Police did not identify, was driving a black 2001 Toyota 4Runner at about 2:50 p.m. south on State Highway 3 when she drove into the westbound ditch before rolling, ISP said in a news release.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said. She died at the scene.

State Highway 3 was blocked for about 5½ hours. Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police, Harrison fire and EMS assisted with the crash.

ISP is investigating.