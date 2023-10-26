Northwest Passages hosting Spokane Valley City Council candidate forum; readers can submit questions

From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review’s Northwest Passages event series is hosting a Spokane Valley City Council candidate forum today.

The event will start at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Mirabeau Park Hotel and Convention Center, 1100 N. Sullivan Road. The forum is open to the public, but guests need free tickets, which are available at the Northwest Passages website at spokesman.com/northwest-passages. The event will stream live on the Spokesman’s YouTube feed and at https://www.spokesman.com/northwest-passages/events/spokane-valley-debates/.

The Spokesman-Review is accepting reader questions that could be asked in the debates. Readers can submit questions for the debate to jonathanb@spokesman.com with the title “Debate.”

Three Spokane Valley council seats are on the Nov. 7 ballot.

For Position 2, Rachel Briscoe, co-owner of a construction company, faces Jessica Yaeger, who works as an aging specialist for Angel Senior Care.

Brandi Peetz, who holds the seat, opted not to run for a new term.

Incumbent Arne Woodard faces Al Merkel, co-owner of a dog grooming business, in the race for Position 3.

Incumbent Tim Hattenburg faces former state Rep. Rob Chase for Position 6.

Spokesman-Review local government reporter Colin Tiernan will moderate the forum.