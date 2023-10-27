Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bang D. Nguyen and Cuc T. Nguyen, both of Spokane.

Matthew A. Dearlove and Sara M. Abbott, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Kreissig and Alyssalynne H. Pyle, both of Liberty Lake.

Giovanni R. Gonzalez and Angela J. Smith, both of Spokane.

Perry F. Rosenbaum and Drae A. McKenzie, both of Spokane.

Michael S. Wagnon and Nicole M. Volpone, both of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Alexandra Woolston, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Tyler Hashiguchi, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Murad Alsayed, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Lilly Gust, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Christopher Rold, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates (Phase II) LLC v. Peter Mangarfir, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Nira Williams, restitution of premises.

Desmet LLC v. Jordan Zorica, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC. Mayra Claro, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Reginald Patenaude, restitution of premises.

Bottle Bay Properties I LLC v. Steven Woller, restitution of premises.

M405 LLC v. Michael Phillips, restitution of premises.

Diamond Parking Inc. by Goodale and Barbieri Co. v. Eugen Delucenay, restitution of premises.

Chris L. Wheeler v. Jo A. Thomas, restitution of premises.

Cedar Shadows Partnership v. Deyanna Travlee, restitution of premises.

James M. Reno v. Ken Brueggeman, restitution of premises.

Abijah Perkins v. Donald Walker, restitution of premises.

Tswaholdings LLC v. Michael Thornton, restitution of premises.

Swenson and Swenson LLC v. Beverly Bumpas, restitution of premises.

Mackenzie Slye Partnership v. Jessica D. Holman, restitution of premises.

7Stone LLC v. Toni Falcon, restitution of premises.

Gull Industries Inc. v. Casey C. Ridge, restitution of premises.

Appleway Rosewood Apartments LLC v. Michelle Bennewitz, restitution of premises.

Northwest Association for Housing v. Deniko Quintana, restitution of premises.

Full Draw Holdings LLC v. David Duval, restitution of premises.

AJR LLC v. Anthony Johnson, restitution of premises.

Starlight 2 LLC v. Bobbie Smith, restitution of premises.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Sharon K. Ortiz, money claimed owed.

Michelle R. and Randy Marler v. Option Care Health Inc., Option Care Enterprises Inc., et al., complaint for injunctive relief and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gould, Tyler A. and Jill A.

Rice, Jennifer M. and Daniel R.

Nesbitt, Elizabeth S. J. and Jenkins, Glenn

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jacob A. McReynolds, 31; 110 days in jail with credit given for 110 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jina Comto, 31; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special extenuating circumstances.

Peter A. Sontrop, 58; 180 days in jail with credit given for 162 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order and vehicular assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Tony A. Darling, 35; $1,597.85 in restitution, 171 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Barbara L. Flanigan, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $29,462.

Tiffani L. Griffin, Spokane; debts of $112,519.

Stuart B. Grineau, Cheney; debts of $88,637.

Jules St. Clair and Sianna Wood, Spokane; debts of $493,346.

Sabrina L. Harrington, Colbert; debts of $88,838.

Pedro Hernandez, Ephrata; debts of $8,920.

Galatea O. A. Garcia-Hernandez, Rice; debts of $58,788.

Isaily De La Rosa, Spokane; debts of $34,508.

Wage-earner petitions

Katie A. Foster-Doheney, Spokane; debts of $150,485.