Prep roundup: Central Valley falls to Richland in 4A football play-in game; GSL teams advance in 3A district volleyball

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Football

Richland 47, Central Valley 14: Joshua Woodard completed 25 of 33 passes for 377 yards and six touchdowns and the Bombers (6-4) beat the visiting Bears (4-6) in a District 8 4A play-in game at Fran Rish Stadium.

CV’s Bo Reisenauer completed 17 of 31 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown.

Girls soccer

Lewis and Clark 6, Hanford 0: Laila Kaiel scored a goal and added an assist, and the fourth-seeded Tigers (7-9) blanked the visiting seventh Falcons (6-14) in a District 8 4A elimination game at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Keegan Tee scored two goals for LC, which plays at Richland on Thursday in an elimination game.

Volleyball

Mead 3, University 0: Ava Durgan had 12 kills, Brielle Wilson added 32 assists and the top-seeded Panthers (14-1) swept the visiting eighth-seeded Titans (7-9) 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 in a District 8 3A first-round match. Lainey Calvary led the Titans with 10 kills.

Mead hosts Ridgeline Saturday in a semifinal while U-Hi travels to Walla Walla for an elimination match.

Mt. Spokane 3, Hermiston 0: Berkeley Neilson had 11 kills, Mia Bontrage added 17 aces and the third-seeded Wildcats (10-4) swept the visiting sixth-seeded Bulldogs (5-13-1) 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 in a District 8 3A first-round match. Izzy Simmons had eight kills for Hermiston.

Mt. Spokane hosts Ferris Saturday in a semifinal.

Ridgeline 3, Walla Walla 0: Jane Holley had 10 kills and 17 digs and the visiting fifth-seeded Falcons (15-9) swept the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (11-10) 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 in a District 8 3A first-round match.

Ferris 3, Kennewick 1: Kennedy Smith had 15 kills, Kjersti Jacobson added 44 assists and the visiting seventh-seeded Saxons (7-8) upset the second-seeded Lions (16-7) 25-19, 22-25, 33-31, 25-22 in a District 8 3A first-round match.