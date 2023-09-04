On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Cincinnati Root
4:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Chi. Cubs TBS
6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at L.A. Angels OR Philadelphia at San Diego MLB
Basketball, FIBA World Cup
5:40 a.m.: United States vs. Italy ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana NBA
5 p.m.: New York at Dallas CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Washington at Phoenix CBS Sports
Golf, college
1 p.m.: Folds of Honor Collegiate Golf
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
2:30 p.m.: Seattle at Cincinnati 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change