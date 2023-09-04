The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Cincinnati Root

4:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Chi. Cubs TBS

6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at L.A. Angels OR Philadelphia at San Diego MLB

Basketball, FIBA World Cup

5:40 a.m.: United States vs. Italy ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana NBA

5 p.m.: New York at Dallas CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Washington at Phoenix CBS Sports

Golf, college

1 p.m.: Folds of Honor Collegiate Golf

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

2:30 p.m.: Seattle at Cincinnati 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change