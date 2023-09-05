Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Coeur d’Alene Flea Market – Featuring more than 40 creatively curated vendors dealing all sorts of vintage finds, handmade crafts, slow-method goods, and small batch eats and drinks. Enjoy entertaining and family-friendly live music along with other amusing interactive arts. Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Roosevelt Inn, 105 Wallace Ave, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 765-5200.

Classes/Workshops

Figure and Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register at spokaneartschool.net/classes. Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Portrait Drawing with Tom Quinn – Learn portrait drawing beginning with the anatomy and proportions of the human head, and move on to the skills of creating a convincing likeness. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon through Oct. 17. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $211. (509) 325-1500.

Art History with Tom Quinn – A slide-show and lecture series on the history of art, mostly European and American. Tuesdays, 12:30-2:30 p.m. through Oct. 17. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Pastel Workshop – Work on two 8-by-10-inch drawings, one each day. It is advised that students take a basic drawing class before taking a pastel class. Tuesday-Wednesday, 5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $78. (509) 325-1500.

Introduction to Photo Editing – Learn to use programs like Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Photoshop Elements. Cover the basics, the use of tools and advanced techniques. Bring a laptop and mouse with the program installed to get the most from this class. Sign up with a friend and share a computer. Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Oct. 17. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Introduction to Digital Photography – Better understand which functions, buttons and settings on a camera to use, to create better photographs. Explore aperture and shutter speed, white balance, focus, and composition. For high school ages and up. Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Oct. 18. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. through Oct. 18. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Wednesdays, 12:30-2:30 p.m. through Oct. 18. Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Oil Painting – Learn the techniques and skills of the time-honored medium of oil painting. Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. through Oct. 18. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Doodles with Karen Mobley – Half-day workshop on doodles: watercolor, gouache and pencil works on Yupo. Do some sketching and then move to creating quick gestural paintings of still life or found subject matter. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $60. (509) 325-1500.

Pottery with Liz Bishop – Students will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel while learning about the different stages of working with clay including how to glaze. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon through Oct. 14. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $170. (509) 325-1500.

Introduction to Kiln Formed Glass – Create glass components that can be used for jewelry or other artistic expressions. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. through Sept. 23. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $124. (509) 325-1500.

Mixed Media Art Journaling – Create a fun and unique journal using different types of mediums and found objects. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $92. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Fall Garden Cleanup – Learn about the importance of fall cleanup in the garden, along with easy steps to get it all done. Adults. Presented by the Master Gardeners. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Homebuyer Education Seminar – In this free seminar, explore all of the major aspects of the home-buying process in an unbiased format with SNAP Spokane instructors certified by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission. At the end of the seminar, attendees will be issued a certification of completion, which can be used to apply for down-payment assistance. Register at (509) 456-7627 or at intakeq.com/new/zckxjm/dsv90q. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Argonne Library, 4322 N. Argonne Road. Free. (509) 893-8260.

Fall Garden Cleanup – Learn about the importance of fall cleanup in the garden, along with easy steps to get it all done. Adults. Presented by the Master Gardeners. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2-3 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Pets

Low Cost Vaccine and Microchip Clinic – Clinic for low cost vaccinations, deworming, flea and tick preventative, and microchipping. The clinic is first-come first-serve, and will provide for everyone in the door by 7 p.m., or until supplies run out. No appointment needed, walk-ins welcome. Visit sites.google.com/view/newsnalliance for information and pricing. Monday, 3-7 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. (509) 487-1603.