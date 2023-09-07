2023 Fall High School Sports Preview: Girls soccer capsules for Greater Spokane League

Capsules for the 2023 girls soccer programs in the Greater Spokane League.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2022.

4A/3A

Central Valley (0-14, 0-11; 10th): Rob Rowe is back for his sixth season as coach, again with another young squad. Up to six freshmen/sophomores will start, but Rowe believes the team will be improved. A majority of the team is returning – three starters graduated – looking to build on a winless 2022 season. Sophomore Mallory Olson was an all-league honorable mention as a freshman.

Cheney (8-9, 4-5, sixth): The Blackhawks return 15 letter earners and seven starters for coach Nels Radtke’s 12th season, including senior forward Alex Miller – who was all-league first team as a sophomore and second team her junior season as defenses keyed on her. Paige Evans manages the midfield and Grace Grumbly is the top defense. “I believe we have a very balanced squad,” Radtke said.

Ferris (2-12, 1-9; ninth): The Saxons have seven starters coming back this season and five new freshmen who are ready to compete for starting spots. Head coach Alex Bray had a strong midfield and backline to help adjust to new faces up top. The Saxons hope experience, quick ball movement and physical play will make them competitive.

Gonzaga Prep (17-4, 9-0; first): The 2022 coach of the year, Johnny Bartich, returns six starters, including GSL Offensive Player of the Year Jennah Wanner. The junior plays alongside seniors Tess Keyes and Keagan Austin, both seniors and both all-league first-teamers. The Bullpups made the quarterfinals of the state tournament last season. Wanner and Ava Felice make a dynamic strike partnership up top.

Lewis and Clark (14-6, 6-3; fourth): Scoring will be the Tigers’ strong suit as 80% of it returns in 2023. The previous year saw LC make state for the first time in a decade. The midfield will be expected to be a strength as Sofia Alfaro, a senior, was a second-team all-league. Senior Natalie Wenner will be leaned on at the backline to help reinforce a defense that lost two all-league selections to graduation.

Mead (15-5, 7-2; second): First-team all-leaguer Teryn Gardner is the top returner for the Panthers. Head coach Casey Curtis has high expectations for his team after a state appearance in 2022. With three key players graduating – two defenders and an attacker – Mead does have some questions about depth. Curtis acknowledges the tough GSL, but Mead scheduled six 4A nonconference games before league play.

Mt. Spokane (10-6, 8-3; third): Andi Hurst joins Mt. Spokane for her first year in charge and she has a stable of seniors to pick from. Cami Hattenburg and Carly Whitehead graduated, vacating three all-league first-team honors. But senior Bre Koscielski and her three awards are primed to hold up expectations. Hurst said she has an athletic and hard-working program who will uphold the culture that has been built.

North Central (4-7, 2-7; eighth): Tenth-year head coach Matt Leonard returns five starters, but he said the entire squad is energized and pumped for the season to start. Eleven letter winners mean a lot of competition, but that competition will focus on seniors Samantha Masiarek and Brooke Suter, who control the ball from the back and through the middle of the field.

Ridgeline (13-4, 6-2; fifth): Mead and Ridgeline are going to be butting heads all season because the Falcons are also stacked coming into the year. Preslie Young (first-team All-GSL) and Natalie Thompson (second team) form a dynamic duo up front. Another of the 13 returners, Quinn Mueller, was an honorable mention as a freshman. Newcomer Aliana Yakalolama has a chance to start in goal as a freshman.

University (9-7, 4-5; seventh): Bella Longo was the most prolific scorer in the GSL in 2022 before a broken leg ended her season after four games and eight goals. She is back after rehabbing the injury. Up top with her will be Carsyn Gildehaus, who scored 60 goals her freshmen season for St. George’s . McKinley Ullman, a first-team all-league defender, is gone and coach Kara Sharpe hopes to have someone step up to fill that void. Three other returning defenders and starting goalkeeper do return to shore up the defense.

2A

Clarkston (10-5-2, 7-3): First-year coach Mackenzie Bradshaw has eight starters returning, including senior midfielder Sienna Newhouse and junior Rebecca Skinner. “We have an amazing group of girls who are very versatile on the field and are willing to step up where they are needed,” Bradshaw said.

East Valley (5-10, 3-7; fifth): Rik Robles is in his second season as head coach of the Knights. The 2021 GSL Coach of the Year has an inexperienced team, so he has focused on building confidence in the team quickly. The Knights in 2023 have more depth than the 2022 team, but freshmen will have to step up where seniors left. Two sophomore second-team All-GSL players, Abby Moore and Hayden Anderson, will look to control the games.

Pullman (8-8, 6-4, third): new coach Katie Evermann has three starters back: Keely Franklin – who hopes to play at the next level – Aubree Cobos and Jennabee Harris.

Rogers (1-16, 0-10; sixth): Senior Emily Peabody is the Pirates’ best player and team captain. She is expected to play at the next level, according to head coach Mike Duke. With Lylliana Wise and JoeAnna Avila gone, Peabody, Jaelynn Luna and Saige Stuart are next in line to help Rogers in 2023. Duke wants to see positive attitudes and hard work to push the Pirates forward.

Shadle Park (4-13, 4-7; fourth): The Highlanders are going to have a young 2023 squad as eight starters are gone from 2022. All-league honorable mentions Lexi Henry and Jade Lipscomb, a junior and sophomore, respectively, run the middle of the field. Some injured players are making their return this year and head coach Marc Mason wants to see his players healthier .

West Valley (19-1-1, 10-0; first): It’s reload and repeat for coach C.C. Collins and the Eagles. Six starters are coming back to defend their state title, including second-team all-state Aubrey Lobdell and three first-team all-leaguers – Genesis Willis, Ashlyn Chase and Jenna Howe. Many returning sophomores are looking to add to the offense.