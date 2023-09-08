Some 48 nations sign security pact with Japan

In a ceremony held in San Francisco to put an official end to World War II, a delegate from Japan was the last of 49 countries to sign the peace treaty.

Only Russia, Czechoslovakia and Poland refused to sign in a ceremony that lasted 63 minutes. Argentina was the first to sign.

U.S. Secretary of State Dean Acheson proclaimed in comments directed to the delegate of Japan that there was “nothing hidden in the treaty that could not stand the light of day.”

Acheson described the security pact as “unprecedented” because of its apparent generosity and its lack of punitive or restrictive articles.

However, the Russian, Czech and Polish representatives labeled the document as a pact “for a new war” in the Far East.

Japanese Premier Shigeru Yoshida disputed Russia’s claim that the pact was a “war” treaty. He further spoke against Russian communism making it necessary for American troops to remain in Japan “temporarily” after the occupation.