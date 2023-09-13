Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Scott M. Humphrey and Olivia C. Murphy Sweet, both of Spokane Valley.

Jaime G. A. Riera and Summer A. Satterlee, both of Spokane Valley.

Dylan W. Thompson and Naomi L. Rangel, both of Spokane.

Moises H. Perez and Lydia K. Carlson, both of Clayton, Wash.

Juan C. Rubi and Karin S. Kayser, both of Spokane.

Dirk F. McGillivary and Jennifer A. Hoxsey, both of Spokane Valley.

Greyson A. Plucker and Taylor M. Mooney, both of Cheney.

Daniel T. Demchuk and Shannon M. Carroll, both of Liberty Lake.

Troy A. Shaffer and Heather R. Thompson, both of Four Lakes.

Dale E. Cook and Nicole V. Thomas, both of Spokane.

Baye M. Mbodji and Lidya E. Assefa, both of Clarkston.

Sean P. Urann and Lauren N. Gerty, both of Spokane.

Samuel A. Spears and Morgan N. Kelp, both of Spokane.

Aaron C. Cruse and Kalee J. Sears, both of Sandpoint.

Joseph L. Scheideler and Cassaundra M. Aebly, both of Liberty Lake.

Phillip P. Duff and Kennedy A. Puckett, both of Spokane Valley.

Hollis D. Sandberg and Lilly M. Dittmer, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Mauro and Serena J. Peterson, both of Pullman.

Benjamin Rivera and Theadora M. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Connor J. Cowan and Marin D. Wright, both of Spokane.

Yurii Polishchuk and Victoriia Miniailo, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Hayley McKenna, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Rory Dunn, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Douglas Duke, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Justin Curtis, restitution of premises.

M405 LLC v. Shawn White, restitution of premises.

Buchanan Revocable Living Trust v. Andante Goldsby, restitution of premises.

Rav Enterprises LLC v. Raylynn Fitzgarrald, restitution of premises.

Financial Assistance Inc. v. Melanie Chance, money claimed owed.

Mark Parada v. Joshua Letchworth, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Yekaterina Korovin, restitution of premises.

Bruce Anderson v. Dane Weed, seeking quiet title.

Kaspien Inc. v. Safe Harbour Products Inc., complaint.

David Kilts v. Cedar Park, Cedar Property Management, et a., complaint for damages.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Danielle R. Galler, 26; 89 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Jeremiah J. Patterson, 46; $1,716.23 in restitution, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Nathan D. Stanley, 39; $622 in restitution, 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Michael P. Price

Daniel J. Hanes, 35; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Elizabeth L. Ford-Campbell, 39; 11 days in jail, protection order violation.

Slavatierra F. Garcia, 42; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tryveon R. Lewis, 28; 18 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Miroslav Veselinovic, 35; 117 days in jail, protection order violation.