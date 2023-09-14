NFL week 2 picks

NFL writer Sam Farmer examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-7 (.563). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-9 (.438). All times Pacific.

Chargers (0-1) at Titans (0-1)

Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 45.

The Titans are groping for an offensive identity, although their defense is going to play tough and coach Mike Vrabel will have them ready. The Chargers have too many offensive weapons, though.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Titans 17

Packers (1-0) at Falcons (1-0)

Line: Packers by 1 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

The health of Packers running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) matters, though Green Bay should have the edge regardless. Its defense is solid and QB Jordan Love looked decisive and has big-play potential.

Prediction: Packers 23, Falcons 17

Raiders (1-0) at Bills (0-1)

Line: Bills by 9 1/2. O/U: 47.

Bills QB Josh Allen isn’t going to play poorly two weeks in a row. The Bills are going to be motivated to reboot at home and get that loss to the Jets out of their system. But Raiders aren’t pushovers.

Prediction: Bills 28, Raiders 20

Ravens (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)

Line: Bengals by 3 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

The Ravens already are banged up, including injuries that should sideline their starting left tackle and center. As with Buffalo, the Bengals are too good to flop two weeks in a row. Tight divisional game.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Ravens 20

Seahawks (0-1) at Lions (1-0)

Line: Lions by 5 1/2. O/U: 47.

After getting clocked by the Rams, the Seahawks travel to face what might be the league’s most physical team. The Lions are rested after that big win at Kansas City and keep it rolling in their home opener.

Prediction: Lions 27, Seahawks 21

Bears (0-1) at Buccaneers (1-0)

Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 41 1/2.

QB Baker Mayfield is finding a comfortable cruising altitude, and the Buccaneers fan base is behind him. Coach Todd Bowles will find a way to minimize the damage Chicago QB Justin Fields can do.

Prediction: Buccaneers 21, Bears 13

Chiefs (0-1) at Jaguars (1-0)

Line: Chiefs by 3. O/U: 51 1/2.

Could the defending champions get stunned two weeks in a row? Jacksonville has that young, fast, aggressive defense that could get the job done, whether or not tight end Travis Kelce comes back.

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Chiefs 24

Colts (0-1) at Texans (0-1)

Line: Colts by 1. O/U: 40.

Neither of these teams gives off playoff vibes, so they’re pretty evenly matched. Couple of first-round rookie quarterbacks who are going to have their growing pains. Indianapolis looks a hair better.

Prediction: Colts 20, Texans 17

49ers (1-0) at Rams (1-0)

Line: 49ers by 8. O/U: 44.

This matchup looked lopsided, but the Rams showed fight in Seattle. This is the elite Matthew Stafford of two years ago. 49ers QB Brock Purdy picked up where he left off last season and has lots of weapons.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Rams 21

Giants (0-1) at Cardinals (0-1)

Line: Giants by 6. O/U: 39 1/2.

The Cardinals played better than expected in their opener, fueled by a strong defensive performance. But that offense is going to get worked over by Wink Martindale’s defense, and New York cruises.

Prediction: Giants 28, Cardinals 13

Jets (1-0) at Cowboys (1-0)

Line: Cowboys by 9 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

The Dallas defense is going to be a big problem for everyone, and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is high on that list. New York’s defense is swarming too, so this could be a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Cowboys 20, Jets 13

Commanders (1-0) at Broncos (0-1)

Line: Broncos by 3 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.

QB Russell Wilson looked better than last season, and it’s hard to imagine Broncos coach Sean Payton starting 0-2, even though Washington’s defense is better than what Denver saw from the Raiders.

Prediction: Broncos 17, Commanders 14

Dolphins (1-0) at Patriots (0-1)

Line: Dolphins by 2. O/U: 46 1/2.

Coordinator Bill O’Brien is a big upgrade for the Patriots’ offense, and they’re not rolling over at home. But Miami has unreal speed on offense that’s really difficult to contain. Somebody will get open.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 21

Saints (1-0) at Panthers (0-1)

Line: Saints by 3. O/U: 40 1/2.

The New Orleans front seven is a lot to contend with, especially for Carolina rookie QB Bryce Young, who is good but finding his way. Saints’ Derek Carr was good enough last week and has weapons.

Prediction: Saints 27, Panthers 14

Browns (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)

Line: Browns by 2 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

The Steelers will look better than in their opener, but Cleveland’s defense is really tough. Losing All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin is a big setback for the Browns; lot of pressure on his rookie replacement.

Prediction: Browns 24, Steelers 13