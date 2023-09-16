Difference makers: Washington State’s Cam Ward dials up five first-half touchdowns in 64-21 rout of Northern Colorado

Cam Ward

After completing 70% of his passes against Colorado State and Wisconsin, Ward hit on his first 12 attempts against Northern Colorado, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another before throwing his first incompletion early in the second quarter. The junior quarterback, who has thrown just one interception in his past nine games, added two touchdowns in the second quarter to finish with five first-half touchdowns – his most in any game since transferring to WSU. Ward didn’t take a snap in the second half, completing 20 of 26 passes for 327 yards. Ward also finished with a passer rating of 233.3 – the highest of his Cougars career.

Lincoln Victor

The senior receiver totaled 100 yards for the second time in three games this season, scoring two touchdowns during a big first half that saw him catch six passes for 119 yards. Victor’s first touchdown came on a 28-yard strike from Ward, who found the receiver streaking through the middle of the field. Victor slipped between two Northern Colorado tacklers before evading another one on his way to the end zone. The slot receiver dropped another potential touchdown in the end zone, but quickly redeemed himself when he caught a short dump-off from Ward before sprinting to the edge and racing down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown.

Key moment

The Cougars dominated from the start, scoring on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Ward’s 8-yard touchdown run. WSU’s initial scoring drive was also its longest of the half, eating up 4 minutes, 32 seconds. Ward located Kyle Williams for a 37-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession, capping a drive that took 3:23, and the Cougars scored on four other first-half drives that all consumed less than 3 minutes. Meanwhile, WSU’s defense pitched a first-half shutout for the first time this season, limiting the Bears to 114 yards on 28 offensive plays.