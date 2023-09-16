Red flag warning issued for Eastern Washington Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Sunday afternoon and early evening in much of Eastern and central Washington because of low relative humidity and breezy conditions.

The westerly winds paired with continued dry conditions will bring the potential for rapid fire spread for new or existing fires, according to a warning from the weather service.

The warning is in effect 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Winds are expected to reach 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30. Relative humidity will range from 14 to 20%.

Breezy conditions will extend into Monday, but cooler temperatures will help drive up the relative humidity, said Miranda Cote, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane.

High temperatures at the Spokane International Airport will be in the 60s and 70s all week with lows in the 40s, the weather service said.

Cote said lows in the mid- to upper 30s are possible in some northeastern Washington and North Idaho areas. A chance of rain and thunderstorms is forecast Wednesday, Cote said.