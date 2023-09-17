Washington State climbs to No. 21 in new AP Top 25 rankings

PULLMAN — Washington State just keeps climbing the rankings.

A day after knocking off Northern Colorado in a 64-21 rout, the Cougars checked in at No. 21 in this week’s AP Top 25, jumping two spots from their ranking last week.

It’s WSU’s highest ranking since Week 4 of 2019, when it made a cameo at No. 20.

This week, the Cougs garnered votes as high as No. 16, and five voters left them off their ballots. WSU received the most number of votes at No. 21. It also earned four votes at No. 17 and three at No. 18.

“I was just really proud of our starters, coming in there and playing a mature way, a focused way and energetic way, disciplined way,” WSU head coach Jake Dickert said after his team’s win over UNC on Saturday. “We went out there and we executed really, really well in that first half.”