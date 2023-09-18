Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Taren R. Haynes and Kassandra N. Hillhouse, both of Spokane.

Samuel A. Smalley and Mackenzie J. Monahan, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher G. Yarboro and Kaitlyn E. Gervasoni, both of Spokane.

Charles M. Kindley and Tonya N. Wise, both of Liberty Lake.

Richard A. Teachworth and Jesikah H. Drew, both of Spokane.

Joshua R. Smith and Emelie O. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Colin J. Burkhalter and Annika C. Tangvald, both of Spokane.

Benjamin D. Carolan and Hannah I. G. Watson, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Trevino and Kaylee C. Kiebach, both of Spokane.

Ricardo F. Saldana and Ngoc B. Nguyen, both of Spokane.

Caden R. Stevenson and Kendyl L. Bake, both of Spokane Valley.

Kenneth T. Bui and Melissa R. Keddy, both of Spokane.

Nicholas S. Hills and Tayah K. Mayfield, both of Spokane.

David N. Laptev and Jessica V. Kushnerchuk, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Guenther Property Management v. Nicole C. Dudley, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Ty Holland, restitution of premises.

Yuriy Filenko v. Ashlee P. Ryan, restitution of premises.

Tetiana Tretiakova v. Laura J. Larson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jenda, Sarah and Derek J.

Fasano, Leah M. and Joseph A.

Strong, Misty L. and Michael W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Taya Wagstaff, 27; 189 days in jail with credit given for 189 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of three counts of first-degree arson and fourth-degree criminal mistreatment.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Justin C. Lopez, 32; 102 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and tampering with a witness.

Danielle L. Wozniak, 38; 104 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Fousseyni Kone, 36; $220 in restitution, 24 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Jacob M. Roberson, 38; $3,229.84 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Chad D. Taylor, 48; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Bobby S. Million Jr., 28; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, after being found guilty of making a false statement to a public servant.

Raymond K. Cormana, 24; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Michael E. Poole, 41; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Robert P. Rikkila-Phillips, 41; $692.59 in restitution, 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Devon R. Wilson, 40; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Sean M. Herman, 30; 77 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Derrick D. Ester, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Ayeshea J. Anderson, 40; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

James M. Parker, Spokane; debts not listed.

Wayne A. Missamore, Spokane; debts of $47,757.

Isaac R. Marick, Spokane; debts of $47,398.

Nicole C. Lueker, Spokane; debts of $42,538.

Keith W. Forgays, Spokane; debts of $66,950.

Gary N. Jorgens, Pullman; debts of $12,198.

Christopher G. Harvey, Cheney; debts of $24,472.

Matthew A. Douville, Spokane; debts of $216,186.

Gertrude M. Waggoner, Harrington; debts of $50,717.

Howard A. Peters, Spokane; debts of $17,099.

Zachary D. LaVelle, Spokane; debts of $96,665.

Matthew A. Wilcox, Spangle; debts of $182,572.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Matt J. Galluzzo, 36; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Hayden D. Brooks, 29; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ronald S. Bryant, 49; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Nolan E. Garcia, 36; eight hours of community service, disorderly conduct and displaying a weapon.

Allison D. C. Gharst, 57; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicholas C. Griep, 23; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Michael G. Detar, 39; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Gabriel J. Archuletta, 33; 14 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Demetri Carter, 33; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, six months of probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Carl L. Nisbet, 34; 124 days in jail, no-contact order violation, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and protection order violation.

Kaelin M. Castor, 37; five days in jail with credit given for one day served and four days converted to 32 hours of community service, fourth-degree assault.

Lisa R. Comeslast, 44; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Kayden J. Norris, 20; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.