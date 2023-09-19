Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

Figure and Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register at spokaneartschool.net/classes. Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Intro to 3D Printing for Adults – Make a 3D printed measuring tool in this free class. Work through a tutorial to create a tape measure add-on tool for one-handed measuring. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 929-4029.

Pastel Workshop – Work on two 8-by-10-inch drawings, one each day. It is advised that students take a basic drawing class before taking a pastel class. Thursday-Friday, 5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $78. (509) 325-1500.

Once Upon a Circle with Suzie Beringer – In this 2-day workshop, step away from straight lines and learn to use circular designs to enhance your calligraphy. All levels welcome. To register, contact Shelby Barrentine at sjbarrentine@hotmail.com. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. $160. (509) 327-6628.

Connecting Hand and Eye Through Observational Drawing – Learn to unlock unique drawing ability through observational hand-eye connection, and create nature ink drawings with whimsy and freedom. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $60. (509) 325-1500.

Mixed Media Art Journaling – Create a fun and unique journal using different types of mediums and found objects. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:20 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $92. (509) 325-1500.

Figure and Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register at spokaneartschool.net/classes. Sunday, Oct. 1, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Fall Bulb Planting – Learn the best way to plant tulip bulbs in the ground, and how to plant them in containers, and how to winterize the pots so that in the spring they will pop with glorious color. Participants will receive a bag of tulip bulbs to take home. Tuesday, 5-6 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $35. (208) 762-4825.

Fall Garden Cleanup – Learn about the importance of fall cleanup in the garden, along with easy steps to get it all done. Presented by the Master Gardeners. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Fairfield Library, 305 E. Main St., Fairfield. Free. (509) 893-8320.

Rain Barrel Workshop – Participants will gather in person for this hands-on workshop to learn how to turn a used, food-grade barrel into a rain barrel, why it is important to capture rainwater, and how to maintain the barrel. Attendees will retrofit their barrel and take it home from the workshop. Register at spokanecd.org. Thursday-Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Spokane Conservation District, 4422 E 8th Ave, Spokane Valley. $25. (509) 535-7274.

Pets

Spokane County Reptile and Exotic Pet Expo – Spokane’s largest exotic pet expo featuring an abundance of exotic pets available for purchase and all supplies to properly take care of these pets. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $5.