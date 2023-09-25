Work to watch for this week

City

All Northbound lanes remain closed on Maple Street Bridge this week for road improvement and repair.

2023’s Fall Fest will close Wall Street between Main Avenue and Spokane Falls Boulevard on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evergreen Excavating work’s closure of Post Street between Second and Third avenues is extended to Oct. 10.

Closure of Havana Street between Frederick and Euclid avenues has been extended to Oct. 15.

Closures continue this week for Florida Street between Wellesley and Francis avenues, Springfield Avenue between Napa Street and Trent Avenue, Eighth Avenue between McClellan and Cowley streets, and Gardner Avenue from Maple to Monroe streets due to paving projects.

Holland Avenue, from Normandie Lane to Colton Street, and Colton from Holland to Hoerner avenues, remain closed this week for the construction of a sewer pipe.

Closures continue for Havana Street from Central and Dalke avenues, Central Avenue from Myrtle and Havana streets, and Myrtle Street from Rowan and Central avenues.

St. Thomas Moore Way between Nevada Street and Wilding Drive remains closed for a lift station upgrade.

Weile Avenue from F to G streets remains closed through Friday for Avista crane work.

CountyColumbia Drive, between Northwood Drive and Girard Lane, and Lincoln Road, between Market and Crestline streets, will remain closed this week in North Spokane.

Road improvements will close Hatch Road between Wandermere Road and Wellington Drive from 9:30 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Wednesday in North Spokane.

Closure of Westbow Boulevard between Spotted and Dowdy roads will continue through Oct. 4 just outside of the Thorpe Westwood neighborhood.

