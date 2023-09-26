100 years ago in Eastern Washington: A new congressman was elected with support from his opponent, and the missing family case in Walla Walla was solved

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Voters in the Fifth Congressional District elected a Democrat, Sam B. Hill of Waterville, to be their new representative.

Returns showed him narrowly defeating Republican candidate Charles E. Myers of Davenport, who took the loss gracefully.

“I guess I’m licked, but the boys of the Davenport Commercial Club said they couldn’t afford to let me go to Congress anyway,” he said.

He said he retained a kindly feeling in his heart for his opponent, a popular Waterville judge, and said he had run a “clean” campaign.

From the missing persons beat: Authorities apprehended Joseph Egg in Helena, Montana, solving a puzzling missing persons case from Walla Walla

About 10 days earlier, Egg had sent his wife into town to a movie. When she returned, Egg and their five children were gone from their ranch house.

A distraught Mrs. Egg notified police, and a few days later, Walla Walla authorities charged Mr. Egg with family desertion.

After a lengthy search, they found him in Helena, along with the five children. They were all being returned to Walla Walla, where Mr. Egg would face charges.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1934: The British ocean liner RMS Queen Mary is launched and goes on to “win” the Blue Riband, an unofficial accolade, for fastest passenger crossing of Atlantic in 1936 and 1938-52. The Queen Mary was retired in 1967, permanently moored and converted to a hotel in Long Beach, California.