Medical examiner: Driver in Fairfield Tesla crash died by suicide

The driver in a Tesla crash near Fairfield died by suicide, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Tuesday.

CB Goodwin, 41, formerly known as Cuyler Burns Goodwin, was a psychiatrist in Santa Rosa, California, until spring 2022, when his medical license was revoked after allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted patients and employees.

Goodwin crashed his Tesla at the intersection of East Truax Road and East Old Truax Road. His cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries.