Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Agnieszka A. Zalewska, of Calgary, and Justin A. Groome, of Spokane Valley.

Daniel C. Watson and Raychell M. Furbee, both of Medical Lake.

Mohamed A. Fouad Mohamed and Andrea R. Hayes, both of Spokane.

Austin S. Schatz and Taylor R. Valdes, both of Spokane.

Taren D. Price and Kylie S. Rapp, both of Spokane.

Johnnathin R. Hamilton and Lark A. Mortensen, both of Spokane.

Luis A. Rodriguez and Nicole C. Degagne, both of Spokane Valley.

Ade J. A. Cha Jua and Lillie M. Tomala, both of Spokane.

Kevin J. Koch and Melissa S. Gores, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody J. Lunt and Amanda S. Golman, both of Spokane Valley.

Chandler J. Garey, of Cheney, and Abigail L. Anderson, of Ford.

Gage P. Anderson and Shaylen R. Hughes, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

CJ Interiors & Consulting Inc. v. Base Enterprises LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Sherri M. Ferwerda, et l. v. Jennifer Mathews, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Daniel J. Evans v. Mark Topov, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Bonded Adjustment Company v. Miller Family Enterprises LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. John Wallace, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Pablo Caballero, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Denise Smith, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Aleksandr Lavrov, money claimed owed.

Sherri M. Ferwerda and Lance Ferwerda v. Jennifer L. Mathews, complaint.

Daniel J. Evans v. Mark Topov and Semen Topov, complaint.

Green Bluff Acres LLC v. Ray Young and Irene F. Young, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sushchik, Valentina N. and Oleg O.

Bright, Barak J. and Gemma L.

Frost, Anna E. and West, Christopher G.

Miller, Anna M. and Kirt L.

Martinez Alvarez, Isabel D. C. and Morales, Isaias R.

Pedraza Valdez, Esperanza and Alvarez Villafana, Fausto

Cordes, Mark K. and Jennifer A.

Dixon, Jessica and Blye, Matthew

Dein, Jack and Slaughter Jones, Susan

Swofford, Darek L. and Lacy N.

Tix, Leslie and Munson

Yirak, Blake E. and Herbert, Elisabeth A.

Marsh, Dorane S. C. and Dwayne C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Steven P. White, 48; 360 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree murder.

Dylan J. Cassotta, 30; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jason M. Jennings, 43; 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Michael S. Beach, 32; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault of a child.

Carissa J. Neher, 42; $15 restitution, 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Tylon L. Frye, 40; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Jared L. Crewdson, 39; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Sonia M. Turner, 46; 35 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

John Jackson, 42; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Aleigha N. Pilgrim, 33; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and criminal mischief.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Jacob Broderick, 37; 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Kylie N. Tarr, also known as Kylie Angel, 27; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Maria Green, also known as Maria J. Mundell, 26; 45 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Daneika D. Munson, 21; 25 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Vishal B. Ramnarain, 27; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Spencer J. Trammell, 31; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Zakayo M. Kimani, 39; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Tanya N. France, 40; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, use of a controlled substance in public.

Michael D. Garrison, 28; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.