Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Collin A. Giglio and Carly J. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Oleksandr Heraskyn and Nataliia Romaniuk, both of Spokane.

Jacob R. Eason and Devin L. Apple, both of Spokane.

Christopher D. O’Keefe and Jeanette V. Carrete, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Michael E. Daniels, of Ritzville, and Samanta A. Vargas, of Spokane Valley.

Ashton M. Taylor, of Oak Harbor, and Mariah D. Gardner, of Spokane.

Riley T. McGee and Morrigan F. Moran, both of Spokane.

Joseph D. Jones and Jasmine J. Sarich, both of Spokane.

Scott L. Smith and Allison M. Prewitt, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Cameron L. Fawbush and Chelsea A. Laqua, both of Spokane.

Daniel O. Frias, of zip code 34417, Mexico, and Alysa D. Guede, of Spokane.

Peter K. Kosgei and Beatrice J. Cheruiyot, both of Cheney.

Edward W. Fidler and Vivian W. Nyaga, both of Spokane.

Jonathan E. Cowgill and Ashley N. Albaugh, both of Massillon, Ohio.

Ivan J. Gomez and Sean A. Sahlberg, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Gring and Makayla J. Heidinger, both of Spokane.

Alejandro J. Jarmillo and Caitlyn N. Baker, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua D. Shaffer and Mikkie L. Hampton, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas G. Mohler, of St. Ignatius, Mont., and Dinah M. Oyler, of Pasco.

Joel S. Seneh and Stephanie S. Borbor, both of Medical Lake.

Kyle E. Lang, of Spokane Valley, and Emily R. Conant, of Greenacres.

Thomas G. Sebesta and Patricia N. Shropshire, both of Airway Heights.

Nikita D. Smelk and Nellie A. Chernikov, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin H. Parrish and Lisa M. Adair, both of Spokane Valley.

Mathew J. Palmer and Bree A. Fulton, both of Spokane.

Mikhail F. Bobko and Ezabella Lukin, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Vitaliy Zhdanov, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Roni Fox, restitution of premises.

Enjoy! The River LLC v. Joseph Schomburg, restitution of premises.

Cedar Park Inc. v. Brionna Church, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jacob Guerena, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Brittney Cabe, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Karla Jones, restitution of premises.

LTR Real Estate Investments LLC v. Amanda M. Harris, restitution of premises.

JLP Real Estate LLC v. Cory Inman, restitution of premises.

AFO LLC v. Tim Todd, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Skyllar Scott, restitution of premises.

12422 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Tyler J. Foley, restitution of premises.

Speck Properties Inc. v. William Weinerth, restitution of premises.

Walt Hefner Jr. v. Christopher S. Mann, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Robert Avant, restitution of premises.

CSC Court Arthur Realty LLC v. Larry Stout, restitution of premises.

Enjoy! The River LLC v. Carlo Tyler, restitution of premises.

NWI Park Place LLC v. Preston Melton, restitution of premises.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Jonathan Towery, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Derek K. Matthews, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. David Simmons, money claimed owed.

Wesmar Company Inc. v. National Food Corporation, complaint.

Connect by American Family Insurance Co. v. Betsy Dinwiddie, complaint for personal injury.

Greystar Management Services LLC and Grep Southwest LLC v. MCC Management LLC and Lauren McCormick, complaint.

Spokane Airport Board v. Spokane Airport Police Association, complaint for declaratory judgment.

Progressive West Insurance Co. v. Lamar T. McKinzy, complaint.

Richard Allison v. Thomas Anderson, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co., complaint for money damages.

Heather Sorey v. Kristin Sauter, complaint for damages.

Tara Furlott v. Charles Baker, complaint.

Moland Management Co. v. Charlotte Beavers, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Kaitlyn Bowlin, restitution of premises.

Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Sergio Deleon, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Joel Long, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Jillian Andrews, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Malia Salboro, restitution of premises.

H and F Enterprises of Eastern Washington Inc. v. Diondre N. Ross, restitution of premises.

Incity Properties/College Terrace Apartments for Spencer and Rooney Living Trust v. Alvin J. Still Well, restitution of premises.

Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2021-PM1 v. James M. Spivy, foreclosure.

Michael Whittan v. Illegal Occupants, restitution of premises.

Shannon Brollier v. Daniel Serrano, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Johnie Petersen II, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Christine Arlott, restitution of premises.

Slide Rock LLC v. Spencer A. Saito, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Tamara L. Bennigson, restitution of premises.

12422 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Marlene Stone, restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Randi Dunken, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Brittany N. Wilson, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. David Dumpprope, restitution of premises.

Dezda Finn Properties LLC v. Pam Stuber, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Cambrianna Citrino, restitution of premises.

LG Gogo Heights LLC v. Michele Cogdell, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner v. Taylor Miller, restitution of premises.

CSC Court Arthur Realty LLC v. Doug Baird, restitution of premises.

Kiemle and Hagood Co. v. Kaitlynn Mikkelsen, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty v. Brooklyn Payne, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner v. Gabriel Grove, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Joe Joran, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Megan Baxley, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Aaron Childers, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Denise Costich, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Christy Duncan, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Ashley Flint, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Chelsea Hueter, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Shawn Lorino, restitution of premises.

USAA General Indemnity Co. v. Brandee R. Elmore, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Alec J. Michaels, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Crider, Rachael V. and Daniel A.

Miller, Eric and Slatt, Tyler W.

Tiemann, Samantha E. and Anderson, Doran L.

Morgan, Sergei T. and Nicholson, Sasha A.

Osborn, Raelynn M. and Reed B.

Longley, Morgan B. and Jason T.

Kesner, Emmalee J. and Durkin, Matthew A.

Danner, Brittney M. and Uhlenkott, Nickolus D.

Lucas, Jamie L. and Anthony O.

Evans, Julie R. and Michael L.

Seistrup, Brandy N. and Nicholas J.

Poor, Brenda M. and Rick E.

Karst, Felicia R. and Terry S.

Blanchard, Kellee R. and Chris W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Erica Matthews, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Mack L. Oji, 25; eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Stanley W. Bishop, 52; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a motor vehicle.

Matthew S. Young, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and possession of another’s identification.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Johnquel Buck, 20; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jack C. Owen III, 47; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Steven D. T. Devitt Jr., 35; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Adam M. Chavez, 29; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, residential burglary and third-degree assault.

Robert H. Thacker, 33; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Anthony J. Cable, 24; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree theft.

Charlston D. Harper, 41; 73 days in jail after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Orry L. Adams, 28; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Edward D. Ramsey, 33; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

Gabriel J. Mowbray, 50; 50 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Juan C. Suarez, 22; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Ty R. Temple, 39; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

Eric Ndabarinze, 21; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Vincent R. Stevens, 26; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Lexus T. Harding, 32; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree identity theft.

Dylan A. Faught, 30; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Kyle A. Kirk, 43; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and violation of order.

Brendan R. Pierce, 26; 60 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Ethan I. Beeman, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and criminal mischief.

Jolanda M. Brown, 34; $475 in restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Tuutau T. Fanene, 35; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Simon S. Ben, 23; 46 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Scott L. Barnes, 37; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Eric L. Briggs, 49; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Corey S. Cottrell, 29; 15 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Mia A. Lubben, 27; 11 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Bounphieng Phimmasone, 58; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Richard A. Sala, 33; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Patricia A. Schauman, 32; 14 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to stop and give information.

Daniel L. Schneider, 44; 47 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Alice J. Stach, 19; one day in jail, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol/cannabis.

Diamond C. M. Suazo, 33; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Samual F. Tesh-Villa, 21; 39 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.