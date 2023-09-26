WSU picks up commitment from Sacramento-area running back Wayshawn Parker

PULLMAN – Thanks to a new oral commitment, Washington State boosted its running back depth Tuesday.

Wayshawn Parker, a three-star (247 Sports) running back from the Sacramento, California, area, announced his commitment to WSU, giving the Cougars their 16th commitment in the class of 2024.

In choosing WSU, Parker turned down offers from Washington, San Jose State, Sacramento State and UNLV. A senior at Grant Union High in Sacramento, Parker took his official visit to WSU last weekend, when he watched the Cougars defeat Oregon State.

Parker, the No. 222 recruit in California, per 247, never took official visits to other schools from which he had offers, also according to 247.

Parker played his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons at Elk Grove, a high school in the Sacramento suburbs. As a junior, he totaled 51 carries for 528 yards and five touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry, according to MaxPreps. During his sophomore season, he had 53 carries for 807 yards and 13 TDs, averaging 15.2 yards per rush.

He also plays defense, slotting in at strong safety, and he returns kicks . He profiles a college running back.

Parker is the second running back in WSU’s class of 2024 commits, joining Josh Joyner, a three-star prospect at Pacifica High in Oxnard, California.

Also visiting WSU during Saturday’s game were Trae Davis, a three-star athlete from Troup, Texas, and Malachi Wrice, a 6-foot-4 edge rusher from McAlester, Oklahoma. Both are considered warm on the Cougars, per 247.

Washington State is idle this week. When the Cougars return home to play Arizona on Oct. 14, they’ll host Dylan Riley, a three-star running back from Moreno Valley, California.