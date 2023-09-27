Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Aaron S. Clother and Breeanna K. Fletcher, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Blake and Annie L. Andrews, both of Spokane.

Ambrosio L. Kennedy and Korie L. Truitt, both of Spokane.

Joshua A. Mohror and Emily J. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Jeremy M. Martin and Chloe R. Yaeger, both of Spokane.

Colton J. Kress and Nereida Reyes, both of Spokane Valley.

Shane R. Replogle and Christa L. McCoy, both of Mead.

Austin A. Larsen and Lauranne L. Stouder, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin D. McCloskey, of Fullerton, California, and Anne M. Harms, of Cheney.

Craig C. Silver and Erin L. Tiffany, both of Spokane.

Zachery J. Hernandez and Jenavieve M. King, both of San Diego.

Jeremy R. Blom, of Cheney, and Robyn L. Garcia, of Chehalis, Wash.

Thomas E. Forester and Maybelle Johnson, both of Mead.

Joshua W. Kanen and Isabel Barillas, both of Spokane.

Cody M. Percy and Elizabeth A. Bowers, both of Rockford.

Scott M. Morse and Hannah N. Moody, both of Spokane.

Erik J. Krzyzanowski and Kelly B. Serna, both of Spokane.

Arthur J. Wallace and Chalee C. Atkinson, both of Post Falls.

Nicholas R. Hawn and Leanna T. Pederson, both of Spokane.

Rodrick Q. DeJesus and Samantha M. Perez, both of Spokane.

Melvin H. Champagne and Annette L. A. Ross, both of Spokane.

Mario J. M. Bodano and Yamisleidis A. Gonzalez, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Accelerate Investment Group LLC v. Tito D. Ellis, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Amber N. Sawicki, restitution of premises.

Cameron E. Melton v. Dusty R. Abrams, restitution of premises.

University Village Apartments v. Ronald Shuler, restitution of premises.

Stoneridge Apartments LLC v. Taylor Richardson, restitution of premises.

University Village Apartments v. Rebecca Mason, restitution of premises.

Harvey Dunham v. Michelle A. McCallum, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Holly R. Sherwood, restitution of premises.

Pura Vida Sober Living LLC v. Jessica Greene, restitution of premises.

32nd Avenue LLC v. Makenzy O’Neal, restitution of premises.

R C Schwartz Associated Inc. v. Lashay Johnson, restitution of premises.

Select Capital Partners LLC v. Gerald Joy, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Shawn Slaubaugh, money claimed owed.

Regal District LLC v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., complaint.

Copper Creek Landscaping Inc. v. Scott and Carrol Wood, Wood Construction, complaint.

Orchard Crest Retirement Community LLC v. Roger L. and Darlene A. Brown, et al., complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Intermountain Leasing LLC v. Chan Han, Yonghyun Kim, et al., complaint for breach of lease and foreclosure.

Ulrick Properties LLC v. DJE Realty LLC and Strum Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, complaint for declaratory relief, prescriptive easement and injunction.

Marc Prinz v. Marc Gomez, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kozlowski, Starr L. and Beltaine D.

Ramirez, Grace M. and Ivan

Daneri, Ashley R. and Camantigue, Skylar M.

Goetting, Sherrie L. and Matthew A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Kelsey A. Zosel, 34; $1,460 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree organized retail theft, three counts of second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Stanley H. Smith, 31; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Richard B. Charbonneau, 51; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Dartanyan J. Turner, 42; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal mischief.

Cody J. Clark, 31; $2,594 in restitution, 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Christopher H. Bilbrey, 35; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and making a false statement.

Jeffrey A. Kennison, 41; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

Andrew M. Nelson, 33; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

Britany M. Watson, 22; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Raelee F. Meshell, 37; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Dione L. Bowie, 32; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Judge Michael P. Price

William E. Crist, 25; four months in jail with credit given for 63 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Brandon O. Pulver, 28; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anthony L. Garito, 58; 79 days in jail with credit given for 79 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Amanda D. Lipe, 30; 36 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree assault.

David L. Robinson, 48; two months in jail, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Fran Anunar, 19; $220 in restitution, 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and second-degree burglary.

Paul R. Willford, 31; two days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Darek L. Swofford, 34; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, second-degree theft and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Tony Hazel

Marisa D. Hanson, 30; six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault of a child.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Lucas M. Clevenger, 35; $500 in restitution, 55 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/forgery on a certificate of title.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Laurie M. Hall, also known as Laura M. Dunbar, 44; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to bail jumping.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Alex E. Short, 33; 26 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and possession of another’s identity.

Justin A. Thompson, 43; 28 days in jail, harassment.

Andrew A. Van Pelt, 26; six days in jail, disclosing intimate images and protection order violation.