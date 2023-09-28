Washington taking comment on electronic licensing for hunters, anglers

Mobile licensing for hunters and anglers could be on its way to Washington.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday that it is taking public comment on rule change that would allow electronic licensing, tagging and catch reporting using mobile applications.

The changes would allow hunters and anglers to use their cellphones to store and show their licenses and game tags, and to report the harvest of fish, shellfish and game animals.

Digital licensing options are already available in other states, including Oregon and Montana. In Washington, hunters and anglers have been able to purchase licenses online, but they’ve still been required to carry hard copies and report their harvest on physical tags.

WDFW said in the release that using the apps would be optional but should “make it easier and more convenient for hunters and anglers” to record their harvest and provide a different option for showing licenses when asked.

The agency is taking public comment on its proposal until Oct. 24. Comments can be submitted online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/development/wdfw-mobile-licensing-and-electronic-harvest-reporting. A public meeting to discuss the change is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.