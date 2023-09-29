‘Love Child’ became a supreme hit in 1968

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

“Love Child” was the beginning of the end for the Supremes. After the songwriting team of Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier and Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) left Motown in 1968, the Supremes sputtered while delivering pedestrian songs that failed to make the charts.

Motown CEO Berry Gordy turned to the songwriting squad known as “The Clan,” which was comprised of R. Dean Taylor, Frank Wilson, Pam Sawyer and Deke Richards. The team of tunesmiths crafted “Love Child,” which was the eleventh chart topper for The Supremes.

“Someday We’ll Be Together” was a No. 1 in 1969. It was essentially a Diana Ross single but was released as a Ross and the Supremes tune at the behest of Gordy.

“Love Child” should have been the Supremes swan song. It’s a well-crafted track that pushed the envelope. The label wondered how a tune about an illegitimate child would go over, but it was embraced. It knocked the Beatles “Hey Jude” out of the No. 1 spot. The catchy song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks and is regarded as one of the greatest Supremes songs of all time.

More than 500,000 copies of the single were sold during its first week of release. Two million copies were sold.

Much of the reason the track works so well is due to Ross, who lets her emotions fly. It’s a stark contrast from prior Supremes singles since Ross opted for subtlety. Ross acts out the tune vocally. Ross wasn’t backed by the Supremes but Motown’s in-house backup singers. The vocals combined with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra helped make the tune one of the greatest Motown songs of all time. “Love Child” is infectious, tense and compelling.

“Love Child” remains a part of Ross’ set and a huge reason to catch one of the greatest divas of all time.