On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: YellaWood 500 NBC

Baseball, MLB

12:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: New York at Connecticut ABC

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo CBS

10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Indianapolis Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at N.Y. Jets NBC

Golf

2:35 a.m.: Ryder Cup NBC

1 p.m.: LPGA: NW Arkansas Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

1 p.m.: Florida at Ottawa NHL

4 p.m.: Dallas at Colorado NHL

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Nottingham USA

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Frosinone at Roma CBS Sports

5 p.m.: MLS: Salt Lake City at L.A. FC FS1

Soccer, college women

Noon: UCLA at Washington State Pac-12

5 p.m.: USC at Washington Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

11 a.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

6 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Jacksonville in London 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at N.Y. Jets 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change