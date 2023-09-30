On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: YellaWood 500 NBC
Baseball, MLB
12:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: New York at Connecticut ABC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo CBS
10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Indianapolis Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at N.Y. Jets NBC
Golf
2:35 a.m.: Ryder Cup NBC
1 p.m.: LPGA: NW Arkansas Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
1 p.m.: Florida at Ottawa NHL
4 p.m.: Dallas at Colorado NHL
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Nottingham USA
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Frosinone at Roma CBS Sports
5 p.m.: MLS: Salt Lake City at L.A. FC FS1
Soccer, college women
Noon: UCLA at Washington State Pac-12
5 p.m.: USC at Washington Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
11 a.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
6 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Jacksonville in London 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at N.Y. Jets 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change