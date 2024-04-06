Sheriff’s office seeks help finding 62-year-old man

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help finding 62-year-old Robert B. Abbott.

Abbott’s family members have not seen or heard from him in the past few days and reported him missing, according to a sheriff’s office news release. They said it is highly unusual for Abbott not to be in contact with family or friends for that length of time.

Abbott is white, about 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who has seen Abbott or has information that could help locate him to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 10046777.