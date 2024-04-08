Gonzaga women 14th in final AP poll; Perfect South Carolina finishes No. 1

Coming off its best season under coach Lisa Fortier, the Gonzaga women’s basketball finished 14th in the final Associated Press poll released Monday.

GU finished 32-4, including a 16-0 West Coast Conference record.

National champion South Carolina, which beat Iowa 87-75 on Sunday, finished atop the poll, receiving all 35 first-place votes. At 38-0, the Gamecocks became just the 10th team to finish a season undefeated.

Iowa finished No. 2 in the poll, followed by UConn and North Carolina State.