Subscribe now
Gonzaga Women's Basketball

Gonzaga women 14th in final AP poll; Perfect South Carolina finishes No. 1

South Carolina fans prepare to welcome home the national champs on Monday at Colonial Life Arena. (Tribune News Service)

Coming off its best season under coach Lisa Fortier, the Gonzaga women’s basketball finished 14th in the final Associated Press poll released Monday.

GU finished 32-4, including a 16-0 West Coast Conference record.

National champion South Carolina, which beat Iowa 87-75 on Sunday, finished atop the poll, receiving all 35 first-place votes. At 38-0, the Gamecocks became just the 10th team to finish a season undefeated.

Iowa finished No. 2 in the poll, followed by UConn and North Carolina State.