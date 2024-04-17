The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane Valley police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Jacob W. White (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Spokane Valley deputies are trying to find a 15-year-old boy who did not return home from school Wednesday.

Jacob W. White was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the area of 32nd Avenue and Pines Road, according to a Spokane Valley police news release.

Jacob recently made threats to run away and is developmentally delayed, police said. 

Jacob, who is white, is about 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a Lakers jersey and a black hat with a diamond.

Anyone who has seen White or know his location are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 10052955.