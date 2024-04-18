Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for April 18, 2024

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Braggin’ rights: Last week’s annual Banks Lake Triple Fish Challenge was a resounding success as the 60 participants turned in record numbers of triple fish catches. Anglers who had been able to catch a walleye, bass, trout or whitefish in a single day had been rare in the past, but this year 14 anglers accomplished this feat. The biggest stringer Sunday was turned in by Jim Stanely at 5.68 pounds. The combined best stringer weight for both days was 14.44 pounds and was turned in by Brian Waters. He won the grand prize, a tricked-out kayak valued at $3,000.

Overheard: WDFW Director Kelly Susewind recently approved a regulation change that would allow a limited opportunity for harlequin duck harvest. A total of 38 harlequin duck permits will be made available in the 2024-2025 duck season through an application drawing tentatively scheduled for August. Director Susewind accepted all of the rule change proposals recommended by WDFW staff except for a proposal that would have permitted crossbow hunting for hunters over age 65 during archery seasons.

If you are one of the many anglers who participated in the 2024 Kootenai River Angler Science Program, be sure to turn in your completed creel packet by May 1 for a chance to win some great prizes

For maintenance reasons, the east access road and parking lot of Idaho’s Winchester Lake Dam will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic until April 25 as the east access road and parking lot will be rebuilt. .

The statewide lowland lakes fishing season begins April 27, also the kickoff for the department’s annual statewide trout derby that runs through Oct. 31. More than 100 businesses are offering prizes valued at over $42,000. There is no entry fee or registration required – catch a tagged trout and you win. Visit the derby information page to find a participating lake near you and learn more about how the derby works.

Heads up: There is still time to register for the Deer Lake Trout Fishing Tournament and smallmouth bass raffle be held at Deer Lake Resort May 4 and 5. Registration is May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. or May 4 at 8 :00 a.m. Participants will receive $10 for each lake trout caught and $300 for the person with the largest lake trout. Another $300 will be awarded to the boat with the most mackinaw caught during the tournament. Contact Deer Lake Resort for overnight accommodations at deerlakeresort.com (509) 233-2081. For questions, contact Anthony Santora (509) 638-7101. Forms can be downloaded from: https:// www.dlpoa.com/

When fishing for trout close to the surface in shallow lakes in the morning and evening, nothing works better than trolling light tackle with a Smile Blade Fly. If a little more depth is desired, clamp a split shot sinker or two on the line, a foot before the fly.

Fly fishing

The North Fork Coeur d’Alene is experiencing consistent dry fly fishing with skwalas, March browns and blue-winged olives. The best fishing, hatches and conditions are on the lower end of the river.

The St. Joe has been in great shape whether you are floating or wading. Dry fly action with skwalas, March browns and blue-winged olives is steady. The best fishing is below Marble Creek.

Silver Bow Fly Fishing said local year-round trout lakes remain good. Chironomid fishing is ramping up and should remain consistent for the near future. Callibaetis and damsel fly action will begin soon.

Bass and carp fishing are entering one of the best times of year. Bass fishing is good, but the carp could use some warmer, sunny days.

Trout and kokanee

Several hundred lowland lakes throughout the state open for fishing on April 27. Most waters around the region will be stocked with rainbow trout by then. WDFW planted more than 14.5 million trout and kokanee across Washington in the past year. The catchable-size trout averaged 2.5 fish per pound, or 12 to 14 inches. There are also nearly 143,000 jumbo trout that measure more than 14 inches. Most jumbo trout are planted by April, with others saved for fall planting. You can check if your favorite lake has been stocked using WDFW’s statewide hatchery trout and Kokanee stocking plan, or you can see all lowland lakes near you on the WDFW website. If you need help narrowing down your options as to where to fish on opening weekend, Badger and Clear lakes in Spokane County typically fish well early in the season. Williams Lake in Spokane County, rehabilitated in fall 2022, should produce lots of rainbow trout this year, with some up to 16 inches. “Fishing at Williams will be decent around the opener and will only get better as things warm up a bit this spring,” District 2 fish biologist Randy Osborne said.

In northeast Washington, Waitts, Cedar, Rocky and Starvation lakes in Stevens County, and Diamond and Sacheen lakes in Pend Oreille County are prime opening-day fishing lakes. “Mudgett Lake in southwest Stevens County will also be a good bet and offers a chance for anglers to catch pan-size brook trout,” WDFW fish biologist Brian Walker said. “WDFW began stocking brook trout in this closed-basin lake in 2021, with fish up to 14 inches reported on last year’s opener.”

Salmon and steelhead

Reel Time Fishing will be offering guided spring chinook fishing from Saturday through May at Drano Lake and the Wind River. Known for their exceptional eating quality, spring chinook are the most coveted salmon in the Pacific Northwest. Book a trip by calling 208-790-2128.

The 2024 Columbia River sockeye forecast of 401,700 is up 16% over the recent 10-year average. The Okanogan River sockeye forecast of 288,700 is up from 187,400 and an actual return of 179,655 in 2023. The Lake Wenatchee sockeye salmon forecast is 97,000, up from a 44,300 forecast in 2023 and an actual return of 146,875. The management objective is 23,000 sockeye at Tumwater Dam. The lake could provide a late-summer sport fishery if the objective is met.

Spiny ray

Walleye fishing remains fair at Potholes Reservoir, but bass fishing gets better every day. Fish back in the dunes for the largemouth and the rock piles around Goose Island for the smallmouth. Lind Coulee walleye are also becoming active.

Walleye fishing is also fair but picking up on Lake Spokane. Porcupine Bay remains the best on Lake Roosevelt. Smallmouth catches are becoming more numerous, but the best fishing is usually in May.

Other species

My family and I recently returned from two days of clamming at Mocrocks and Copalis beaches near Ocean Shores, Washington. We didn’t get limits, but after cleaning 130 razor clams, I was thankful we hadn’t. Copalis Beach was the better by far of the two beaches. Although we took some large clams on both, Mocrocks clams were generally smaller.

Hunting

Last year, two friends from Canada came down to hunt turkeys with me. We hunted hard each day for six days but only managed one bird. The toms weren’t vocal at all and weren’t interested in our decoys. This year, my friends called three toms and a jake into the decoys 200 yards from my back door in their first 15 minutes, shooting one of the toms. The birds came on the run without making a sound. The next day, we were overrun with vocal turkeys, mostly jakes, but took only one. I didn’t even shoot, as from my angle I would have surely killed at least three birds.

