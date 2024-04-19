Former WSU guard Jabe Mullins announces commitment to Montana State

PULLMAN – Former Washington State guard Jabe Mullins is on the move again.

Mullins has committed to Montana State, he posted on social media Friday, heading to the third school of his career. He played his first two seasons at Saint Mary’s.

Mullins, a Snoqualmie, Washington, native, averaged 1.6 points in 9.2 minutes last season, taking a lesser role as WSU broke its 16-year NCAA Tournament drought. After starting eight of 30 games as a junior, Mullins saw limited action as a senior, playing his most minutes in Pac-12 with a 17-minute outing in Washington State’s win over USC on Jan. 10.

At Saint Mary’s, where he played the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, Mullins started 11 of 53 games, all of his starts coming as a freshman.

Mullins, who entered the transfer portal in late March, is the fifth former Cougar to find a new home this offseason. Guard Myles Rice landed at Indiana, center Rueben Chinyelu transferred to Florida, fellow center Oscar Cluff moved on to South Dakota State and guard Dylan Darling transferred to Idaho State.

That leaves six Cougs in the portal: senior wing Andrej Jakimovski, senior guard Joseph Yesufu, sophomore wing Kymany Houinsou, forward AJ Rohosy, walk-on forward AJ LeBeau and sophomore forward Spencer Mahoney, who entered the portal on Thursday.

Holdovers from last season still on the roster are rising sophomore guards Isaiah Watts and Parker Gerrits, plus rising senior wing Jaylen Wells, who has until May 29 to decide whether to stay in the NBA draft pool or return to school.

This week, WSU also secured two commitments from new coach David Riley’s former squad at Eastern Washington: center Ethan Price and wing LeJuan Watts.