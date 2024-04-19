Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Juan C. Rodriguez and Monica M. Rodriguez, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel A.L. Harris, of Airway Heights and Bailey A. Walling, of Cheney.

Adrian L. Villanueva and Sarah J. Clark Tedder, both of Spokane.

Michael B. Lee and Mariah E. Weavil Abueg, both of Spokane.

Eric D. Vega Hernandez and Cristina Guevara Hernandez, both of Ephrata.

Casey J. Wright and Nubia F. Breazeale, both of Cheney.

Evan M. Lien and Olivia C. Richie, both of Cheney.

Joseph A. Wilkes and Allana J. Deeth, both of Chattaroy.

Bailey T. Stoddard and Autumn S. Warne, both of Cheney.

Dylen D. Downing, of Spokane and Aimee L. Collins, of Addy, Washington.

Shane R. Strand, of Monroe, Washington and Anna E. Martin, of Snohomish.

Chad G. Hays and Suzanne D. Kephart, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Es and R Nelson Investments LLC v. Justin Washington, et al., restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Lexus M. Davis, et al., restitution of premises.

Pioneer Park Place LLLP v. Heather Green, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks dba Highland Village Apartments v. Que Youngblood, restitution of premises.

Riverwalk Point LLC v. Stephanie Danielson, restitution of premises.

Hong Huang v. Robert M. Anstrom, restitution of premises.

Greenrich Village LLC v. Aaron Stengel, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Jermiha Guerrero, restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al. v. Ford Motor Company, complaint.

Kerri Davis v. American Alloy LLC, complaint for discrimination based upon race and sexual orientation.

Austin’s Fine Jewelry LLC v. Daniel and Colleen Austin, complaint for damages and injunctive relief.

Julie Moran, M.D. v. National General Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Montgomery, Brandi L. and Kyle L.

Mathisen-Kluss, Vanessa K. and Kluss, Robert A. II

Matlock, Elise M. and Gregory L.

Harris, Sarah and Cole

Childress, Larry L. and Garber, Ericka D.S.

Zilko, Phoebe E. and Adam R.

Perez, Brianda L. and Walia, Karamuir R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Austin A. Hughes, 25; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree two counts of taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Charles A. Brus, 48; 98 days in jail, after pleading guilty to eluding a law enforcement vessel and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.

Adam J. Alexander, 44; $500 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to violation of order and first-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Chase M. Carter, 31; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Nicholas Wright, 26; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Joshua A. Fox, 35; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and criminal mischief.

Lanisha M. Jackson Tomeo, 38; 12 months in prison, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault.

Andrew B. Mitchell, 25; 52 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Michael D. Combs, 34; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Orlen D. Nunez Borjas, 30; 14 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second- and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Eric D. Denny II, 23; 60 months in prison, after being found guilty of residential burglary.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Todd R. Andrews, Spokane; debts of $621,784.

Lori A. Atlas, Moses Lake; debts of $232,713.

Jacob L. Walden, Chewelah; debts of $40,775.

Erik A. Dragseth, Spokane; debts of $362,009.

Sharon R. Fowler, Spokane; debts of $30,321.

Daniil S. and Nelya P. Nazar, Spokane; debts 175,980.

Jennifer L. Loucks, Spokane; debts of $38,255.

Logan C. Beck, Cheney; debts of $16,603.

Dusty O. Blackman, Liberty Lake; debts of $71,900.

Sarah Warner, Spokane; debts of $237,265.

Jacqueline A. Nelson, Colville; debts of $152,607.

Michael and Trena McHaley, Veradale; debts of $630,780.

Steven R. and Angel L. Tripp, Spokane Valley; debts of $114,276.

Brandi J. and Rayann N. Raftis, Spokane; debts of $131,120.

Jonathan P. Jones and Jennifer A. Fry, Spokane; debts of $119,935.

Stephen W. and Gloria E. Campbell, Spokane Valley; debts of $71,999.

Jesse Crane, Colville; debts of $54,244.

Gina D. Toepfer, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $73,883.

Danielle K. Worley, Spokane; debts of $23,530.

Jennifer L. Quigley, Liberty Lake; debts of $372,388.

Mashaela M. Jones, Spokane Valley; debts of $12,255.

Michele L. Jones, Colville; debts of $493,580.

Casey R. Corigliano, Spokane; debts of $44,177.

Wage-earner petitions

Jill C. Larsen, Spokane Valley; debts of $456,510.

Reggie A. and Samantha M. Chacon, Greenacres; debts of $594,834.

Amy C. Nelson, Spokane; debts of $151,985.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Andrea E. Mochel, 40; 54 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Derek L. Carter, 48; $1,395 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Matthew L. Clough, 36; $480 fine, four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 12 months probation, knowing possession of a controlled substance and loaded pistol in a car without a permit.

Stephenie M. Esmieu, 37; $1,433.93 fine, 21 days in jail with 21 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, physical control.

Kandin M. Bell, 40; $1,950.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Andrew P. Bengston, 59; $2,430.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Dillon J. Brewster, 31; $2,040.39 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

James A. Erickson, 33; $240 fine, six months probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Emanuell D. Gustea, 24; $1,068.40 fine, 16 days in jail with 16 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Austin K.A. Hashiguchi, 25; 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Evan R.A. Merkel, 32; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless endangerment.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Paul M. Polignon, 34; $1,403 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.