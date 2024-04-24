The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
61°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

Missing Silver Valley Pastor found dead

Pastor Gene Jacobs (Courtesy of the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
Pastor Gene Jacobs (Courtesy of the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office)

A Silver Valley Pastor was found dead late Tuesday after he was reported missing earlier that day, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

Gene Jacobs, lead pastor at Real Life Ministries Silver Valley, left on foot from his home in Pinehurst about 5:30 a.m. to meet church elders. 

Jacobs never arrived.

The church posted on their Facebook page late Tuesday evening that Jacobs had been found dead.

Pinehurst Police Chief John Richter told the Coeur d’Alene Press that Jacobs’ body was found in a mountainous area south of Pinehurst.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.