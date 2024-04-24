Missing Silver Valley Pastor found dead

A Silver Valley Pastor was found dead late Tuesday after he was reported missing earlier that day, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

Gene Jacobs, lead pastor at Real Life Ministries Silver Valley, left on foot from his home in Pinehurst about 5:30 a.m. to meet church elders.

Jacobs never arrived.

The church posted on their Facebook page late Tuesday evening that Jacobs had been found dead.

Pinehurst Police Chief John Richter told the Coeur d’Alene Press that Jacobs’ body was found in a mountainous area south of Pinehurst.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.