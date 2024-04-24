Starter Blake Adams sharp in third straight, Spokane Indians hold off Vancouver 5-4

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Blake Adams was dominant on the mound in his third straight start and the Spokane Indians held off the Vancouver Canadians 5-4 in a Northwest League game on Wednesday.

Spokane (13-4) moved to 5-0 against Vancouver (7-10) this season.

Adams went six innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits, striking out four and walking two. He threw 90 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Vancouver scored in the first without the benefit of a hit. With one down, Ryan McCarty was hit by Adams and stole second. Adams attempted a pickoff at second but threw it into center field. Cole Carrigg retrieved it, but his throwing error on the relay allowed McCarty to score.

The Indians answered in the third, all with two down. Braiden Ward singled and went to third on Carrigg’s single. Carrigg stole second and Ward scored on a wild pitch by Canadians starter Kevin Miranda.

Dyan Jorge followed with a single, and Miranda threw the ball out of play before time had been called, allowing Carrigg to score. Kyle Karros then ripped a double to left to score Jorge and make it 3-1.

Ward hit his league-leading fourth triple of the season in the fifth and scored on a sacrifice fly by Carrigg.

The Indians made it 5-1 in the eighth when Jorge drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on a single by Karros.

Braxton Hyde provided two innings of perfect relief with three strikeouts. In the ninth, Sergio Sanchez walked two then allowed a one-out three-run home run to Jackson Horning to make it a one-run game.

Carson Skipper entered and retired two straight for his second save of the season.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.