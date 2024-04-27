George Kirby strikes out 12 in dominant start, M’s win another series

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On a night when the Seattle Mariners celebrated the 1990s, George Kirby, who was born in 1998, delivered a brilliant pitching performance, featuring pinpoint command and thread-the-needle accuracy that was reminiscent of the greatest pitcher of that decade.

Only Greg Maddux wasn’t pumping 99-mph four-seam fastballs and 96-mph sinkers.

In a season full of strong outings from the Mariners’ talented starting rotation, Kirby delivered the most dominant performance in this young season Saturday night. He tossed seven shutout innings, allowing two hits, issuing one walk and striking out a career-high 12 batters to lead the Mariners to a 3-1 victory over Arizona.

The Mariners improved to 15-12 on the season and secured their fourth straight series win. They will go for a sweep Sunday with Logan Gilbert on the mound.

Facing a team that strikes out only 18%, the second lowest in all of MLB, Kirby overwhelmed the Diamondbacks with fastballs. He didn’t trick them or fool them. He pitched to his oft-used mantra: “I believe I can beat anybody within the strike zone.”

He beat them in the strike zone, out of the strike zone and lived on the edges of the strike zone where productive approaches and quality at-bats go to die.

Kirby did it with his power stuff and precise location. He threw 48 four-seam fastballs, generating 18 whiffs, 13 foul balls and two called strikes. He tossed in 18 two-seam fastballs, getting one whiff and three called strikes with six foul balls. Of his 17 sliders, he got nine called strikes and two whiffs.

It helped that he rarely pitched from behind. He fired first-pitch strikes on 17 of the 24 batters he faced. And of those seven 1-0 counts, only twice did he go to 2-0. He had just four counts that reached three balls.

After feeling some soreness in his arm in his previous outing in Colorado, but still working five scoreless innings, Kirby showed no signs of soreness.

His first pitch was 97 mph. His third pitch was 98 mph. His sixth pitch was 99 mph. He threw 11 fastballs in that first inning, and all were 97 mph or higher.

The Mariners didn’t provide him much in the way of run support against Arizona starter Slade Cecconi. The rookie right-hander delivered a solid outing as well.

He retired 13 of the first 15 batters he faced. The Mariners finally broke through in the fifth inning. With one out, Mitch Garver doubled into the right-field corner. Luke Raley followed with a single to right field. Garver hesitated slightly before breaking for third on the single, but third-base coach Manny Acta didn’t hesitate on sending him home. Garver, who won’t be confused with Julio Rodriguez in terms of speed, rumbled home, sliding in well ahead of a weak throw from right fielder Jake McCarthy.

The Mariners could’ve had another run when Josh Rojas hammered a line drive to the gap in left-center. But Seattle native Corbin Carroll ran the ball down and made an impressive catch to end the inning.

Cecconi’s final line: six innings pitched, one run allowed on three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Given a lead, Kirby retired five of his seven scoreless innings with a strikeout, including the sixth when he froze Ketel Marte with a pretty inside sinker at 95 mph. It was his 10 th strikeout of the game, which tied a career high.

In the seventh, Kirby punctuated his outing with a strikeout of Joc Pederson for the second out of the inning and a quick strikeout of former teammate Eugenio Suarez to give him a dozen.

The Mariners provided some needed insurance in the bottom of the seventh against the Diamondbacks bullpen. Ty France clubbed a two-run homer into the Mariners’ bullpen to make it 3-0.

Arizona picked up a run off Ryne Stanek in the eighth inning to cut the lead to 3-1. But Andres Munoz worked a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.