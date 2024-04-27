Hamas releases video of North Carolina native being held hostage

By Avi Bajpai News & Observer

RALEIGH, N.C. — A video released by Hamas on Saturday shows Keith Siegel, an Israeli American and a native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, who was taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

CNN reported on Saturday that in the video, Siegel “appears to be speaking under duress” and “pleads for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate a hostage release deal with Hamas.” The video also shows another hostage, Israeli Omri Miran.

The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters, an organization established by the families of hostages captured during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, said that both Siegel’s and Miran’s families had “confirmed the release and publication” of the video released on Saturday.

“The proof of life from Keith Siegel and Omri Miran is the clearest evidence that we must do everything to approve a deal for the return of all the hostages!” the group said in a statement on X. “The living should return for rehabilitation, and the murdered should receive a dignified burial.”

The group also released a video on Saturday, CNN reported, in which Siegel’s wife, Aviva, and daughter Ilan reacted to the new footage.

“Keith, I love you, we will fight until you return,” Aviva Siegel said to her husband in the video, according to CNN.

“Seeing my father today only emphasizes to all of us how much we must reach a deal as soon as possible and bring everyone home,” Ilan Siegel said. “I demand that the leaders of this country watch this video and see (our) father crying out for help.”

Keith and Aviva Siegel were driving together when they were captured from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Aviva was released during a humanitarian cease-fire in November.

Earlier this month, Aviva Siegel testified about being held captive by Hamas before Congress, and met with lawmakers and White House officials seeking help in getting her husband released.

Siegel told McClatchy that before she was released, Keith told her that once his own release was secured, he wanted to come back to North Carolina to visit his mother, who, due to her age, has not been told about his captivity.

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., said in a statement Saturday that he was encouraged to see that Keith Siegel is alive. Budd demanded that Hamas release Siegel and all of the other hostages currently being held by the U.S.-designated terrorist organization “immediately and unconditionally.”

“The release of this video for purposes of propaganda and psychological torture is further example of the true, evil nature of Hamas,” Budd said. “We remain committed to bringing Keith and all hostages home.”