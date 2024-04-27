Prep roundup: Evan Lafferty hits walk-off single for Shadle Park baseball; Crimson Rice, Courtney Brown go deep for Shadle Park softball in sweep

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page here.

Baseball

GSL 2A

Shadle Park 3, Rogers 2: Evan Lafferty went 2 for 4 with a walk-off two-run single and the Highlanders (10-7, 6-6) beat the visiting Pirates (4-13, 3-9). Karim Gutierrez went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Rogers, which forfeited the second scheduled game.

Pullman 20, East Valley 7: Cade Hill and Brayden Randall had three hits and three RBIs apiece and the Greyhounds (13-3, 10-1) beat the visiting Knights (2-14, 1-10) in the first game of a doubleheader.

Pullman 10, East Valley 0: Kris Schroeder went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs and Greyhounds (14-3, 11-1) swept the visiting Knights (2-15, 1-11). Brady Coulter went 3 for 3 with a triple two RBIs while Joey Hecker and Cade Hill combined on a one-hitter.

NEA

Deer Park 14, Newport 4: Bergen Grissom went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, two runs and three RBIs and the Stags (14-5, 7-4) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (5-10, 1-10). Brody Driver went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the Grizzlies.

Medical Lake 7, Riverside 0: AJ Michaud struck out nine in a complete game and the Cardinals (10-10, 6-5) beat the visiting Rams (4-9, 2-9). Taylor Oliver went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Medical Lake.

Softball

Shadle Park 24, Rogers 4 (5): Crimson Rice went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs and the Highlanders (13-3, 11-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-16, 0-11) in the first game of doubleheader. Vanessa Bolen led Rogers with three hits, an RBI and two runs.

Shadle Park 26, Rogers 4 (5): Courtney Brown went 3 for 5 with a home run, double, five runs and four RBIs and the Highlanders (13-3, 12-0) swept the visiting Pirates (0-17, 0-12). Regan Peterson wen 3 for 4 with a homer and six RBIs for Shadle.

Pullman 14, East Valley 4: Taylor Cromie went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs and the Greyhounds (7-7, 5-6) beat the visiting Knights (3-12, 3-8) in the first game of a doubleheader. Charisse Kapofu and Kinsey Rees added homers for Pullman. JC Weger went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs for East Valley.

East Valley 11, Pullman 4: JC Weger went 3 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs and the visiting Knights (4-12, 4-8) split with the Greyhounds (7-8, 5-7). Shelby Swanson added two homers and Dakota Morris went deep for East Valley. Cory Stewart went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Pullman.

Boys soccer

Medical Lake 2, Lakeside 1: Tysan Clarke scored in regulation, Julian Taylor scored the winner in overtime and the Cardinals (11-6, 9-3) defeated the visiting Eagles (6-9, 6-6) in an NEA game. Zach Meharg scored in regulation for the Eagles.

Deer Park 2, Newport 1: Parker Russell scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and the Stags (6-8, 6-6) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-11, 2-10) in an NEA game. Wyatt Johnson had a first-half goal for Deer Park.

Northwest Christian 11, Colville 0: Ethan Jones scored three goals with three assists, Gabe Roth had a goal and four assists, and the visiting Crusaders (11-4, 10-2) defeated the Crimson Hawks (0-15-1, 0-12) in an NEA game.