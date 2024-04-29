Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher D. Hart and Jayden E. Berger, both of Rathdrum.

Tytan U. Duncan and Natasha R. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Scott L. Peterson and Samantha J. Demarest, both of Chattaroy.

Noah G. Gary and Lexi J. Berry, both of Spokane Valley.

David J.A. Tucker and Irene J. Vincent, both of Deer Park.

Ruvem Moskovkin, of Webster, Minnesota, and Angelina D. Budimir, of Spokane.

Marc Beer and Audrey Hamill, both of Pullman.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Northwest Association for Housing Affordability v. Heather Martin, restitution of premises.

Pioneer Park Place LLLP v. Michael Manley, restitution of premises.

Kenneth and Mary McLeod Living Trust v. Corey Anderson, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Shelli Little, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC, et al. v. Christina R. McDermott, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Casey Hutton, restitution of premises.

Tap Rental LLC v. Ashley Walker, et al., restitution of premises.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Edward Fain, restitution of premises.

Fr. Bach Housing V LLC v. Mandy Pryor, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Shannon Simmons, restitution of premises.

Bevan Maxey, et al. v. Dale Yates, et al., restitution of premises.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Jerry Jerman, et al., money claimed owed.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Danica Fielding, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Christina Stanley, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Debra Henry, restitution of premises.

Clocktower Apartments LLC v. Tavarres Sandaine, et al., restitution of premises.

The Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Katelyn Dubnicka, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Liara Athos, et al., restitution of premises.

Monte D. Anderson, et al. v. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, et al., medical malpractice.

Maliq Phakdymanivong, et al. v. Karen Patmas, complaint.

Caitlin Perry v. Ricard Merino-Fernandez, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hathaway, Alyssa and Tyler

McKinney, Marty R. and Julie A.

Hansen, Constence and Canaan

Karben, Fred and Kaikapu

Jacobson, Deborah and Henry J.

Bazzell, Maria G. and Elliot J.

Sarwar, Hasina G. and Safi, Wais K.

Clark, Amy B. and Aaron F.

Cordero, Janelle V. and Blaise D.

Eldred, Jerry D. and Williams Eldred, Sandra F.

Moskovkina, Alena and Rudyy, Artem

Weaver, Alanna C. and Garrett G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Samuel S. Allman, 36; 15 months in prison, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree robbery.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Dustin J. Smith, 41; $1,710.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, third-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Zachary S. Rose, 32; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 12 months probation, two counts of third-degree theft.

Cheyenne M. Parker, 22; $1,560.96 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Gregory A. Silverias, 44; $1,085.47 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Chelsea H. Young, 43; $1,463 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Gracie R. Ficca, 24; $1,097.84 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Danielle F. Fisher, 31; 45 days in jail with 45 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Dale E. Kelleher, 59; 24 days in jail with 24 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Benjamin J. Ludiker, 36; $115 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Sanai N. McClarron, 23; $467.62 restitution, five days in jail converted to 75 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, harassment and reckless driving.

Paris A. Pleasant, 21; $1,103 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Alexander I. Nayes, 30; 28 days in jail with 28 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Daniel C. Uselton, 30; $700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Niesha V. Whitehead-Minifield, 21; $100 fine, 22 days in jail with 22 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.