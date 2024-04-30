Here’s where Idaho home prices will rise the most by 2025 and by how much, Zillow predicts

Shaun Goodwin, The Idaho Statesman

Idaho home prices have remained relatively steady over the last couple of years — and even dropped significantly in Boise — but a new study shows we could be in for an increase in 2024 and into early 2025.

Online real estate marketplace Zillow recently released its home prices forecast for the next 12 months. The forecast predicts a 1.9% increase in housing prices nationwide throughout 2024, but it notes that the jump in price will be slower than long-term norms.

The United States has seen a 4.6% increase in home prices since March 2023 and a 1.1% increase alone between February and March this year, according to Zillow.

So, what can Idahoans expect over the next year?

Idaho prices and forecast

According to Zillow, Idaho home prices average $451,298, a 1.5% increase from a year ago.

Of the 13 Idaho cities that Zillow examined in its latest forecast, Mountain Home is predicted to have the most significant housing price increase. at 6.3% by March 30, 2025. Hailey is predicted to be second with a 5.9% increase, and Pocatello third with a 3.6% jump.

Boise is a fair way down the list, coming in at 10th with a predicted 3.7% jump in housing prices. The average cost of a house in Boise today is $483,604, according to Zillow, a 3.2% increase from a year ago.

That means it’s costlier to live in Boise than in Mountain Home, where an average house costs $340,216, a 4.3% increase from last year.

Below is the complete list of predictions for how much home prices will increase in Idaho’s 13 metropolitan statistical areas from now to March 30, 2025.