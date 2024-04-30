Newman Lake home destroyed in fire

A fire destroyed a home Tuesday afternoon on the east side of Newman Lake.

Newman Lake Fire and Rescue Capt. Bob Kolva said firefighters were called at 2 p.m. to the fire on East Newman Lake Drive. The house was in heavy flames when crews arrived.

Hauser Lake and Spokane Valle firefighters assisted in the firefighting efforts.

Crews were mopping up the fire and supporting Spokane Valley fire investigators, who were working to determine the cause of the fire Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported.