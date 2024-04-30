Centuries before people or events could “go viral,” George Washington’s exploits over his decades of public service had made him a household name throughout the young United States.

He had been an officer in the Virginia militia and had served seven years in the colony’s House of Burgesses. He had been selected as a delegate to the Continental Congress and was then named commander in chief of the Continental Army.

After victory over the British, Washington had resigned his commission with the intention of spending the rest of his life on his Mount Vernon estate. But the weak government set up by the former colonies proved to be inadequate, other Virginia leaders persuaded him to attend a constitutional convention in Philadelphia.

There, he was elected to preside over the convention. Once a new constitution was written, he became the obvious choice to become the nation’s first chief executive.

But how would Washington be addressed in his new job? He had been known simply as “General” or “Your Excellency.” John Adams suggested “Your Highness or “Your Most Benign Highness.” But with the Constitution prohibiting titles of nobility, it was eventually decided to call Washington “Mr. President.”