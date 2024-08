Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs MLB

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston or Chi. White Sox at Minnesota MLB

6:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle Root

8 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego MLB

Golf

1 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Utah Championship Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf

Paris Olympics

5 a.m.: Basketball (Men’s Group A: Australia vs. Greece) USA

5 a.m.: Equestrian (Jumping: Team final) … E Network

5:50 a.m.: Soccer (Men’s quarterfinal: Morocco vs. USA) USA

8 a.m.: Beach volleyball (Women’s Pool E: Brazil vs. Ned.) USA

8:45 a.m.: Beach volleyball (Women’s Pool C: France vs. Cze.) USA

9 a.m.: Basketball 3x3 (Women’s pool play: Canada vs. USA) NBC

9 a.m.: Track and field (Finals: Men’s 10,000m and more) E Network

9:30 a.m.: Basketball 3x3 (Men’s pool play: USA vs. France) NBC

10 a.m.: NBC Daytime (Swimming, track and field) NBC

10:45 a.m.: Canoeing (Slalom: Men’s and women’s kayak) … USA

11:15 a.m.: Rowing (Finals: Lightweight sculls and more) USA

12:50 p.m.: Basketball (Men’s Group B: France vs. Ger.) E Network

1 p.m.: Beach volleyball (Women’s Pool C: USA vs. Germany) NBC

1:45 p.m.: Basketball 3x3 (Men’s Pool Play: China vs. USA) E Network

2 p.m.: Soccer (Men’s quarterfinal: France vs. Argentina) USA

2 p.m.: Volleyball (Men’s Pool C: Japan vs. USA) NBC

2:15 p.m.: Cycling (Finals: BMX racing) USA

2:15 p.m.: Fencing (Men’s team epee bronze/gold finals) E Network

3 p.m.: Basketball (Men’s Group A: Canada vs. Spain) USA

5 p.m.: Trampoline (Men’s final) … USA

7 p.m.: Badminton (Mixed doubles gold final) … USA

8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris NBC

11:35 p.m.: NBC Late Night NBC

Midnight (Saturday): Beach volleyball (Men’s Pool C: Germany vs. Poland) … USA

Midnight (Saturday): Golf (Men’s Round 3: Part 1) Golf

1 a.m. (Saturday): Track and field (Heats: Men’s 100m) E Network

2 a.m. (Saturday): Cycling (Men’s road race) CNBC

2:20 a.m. (Saturday): Swimming (Heats: Women’s 50m free and more) USA

3:40 a.m. (Saturday): Beach volleyball (Women’s Pool F: Spain vs. Germany) … E Network

4 a.m. (Saturday): Fencing (Women’s team sabre quarterfinals) … E Network

4 a.m. (Saturday): Golf (Men’s Round 3: Part 2) Golf

4:50 a.m. (Saturday): Archery, soccer … E Network

Soccer, women

5 p.m.: NWSL: Guadalajara vs. Gotham FC CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: América vs. Bay CBS Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Philadephia at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or St. Louis at Chi. Cubs MLB

4:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston Fox 28

6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels MLB

6:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle Root

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Edmonton vs. Saskatchewan CBS Sports

Paris Olympics

5:45 a.m.: Table tennis (Women’s singles: Gold final) USA

6:15 a.m.: Gymnastics (Men’s, women’s apparatus finals) E Network

6:30 a.m.: Canoeing (Slalom: Men’s and women’s kayak) USA

7:20 a.m.: Gymnastics (Women’s vault final) NBC

8:15 a.m.: Basketball (Men’s Group C: Puerto Rico vs. USA) NBC

8:45 a.m.: Canoeing (Slalom: Kayak) USA

8:45 a.m.: Shooting (Men’s skeet, women’s 25m pistol finals) CNBC

8:50 a.m.: Soccer (Women’s quarterfinal) E Network

9:15 a.m.: Boxing (Men’s featherweight quarterfinals) CNBC

9:30 a.m.: Rowing (Finals: Eights and more) USA

9:45 a.m.: Basketball 3x3 (Pool play) CNBC

10 a.m.: Fencing (Women’s team sabre bronze/gold finals) E Network

10 a.m.: NBC Daytime (Track and field, swimming) NBC

10:10 a.m.: Track and field (Finals: Women’s 100m and more) USA

10:30 a.m.: Badminton (Women’s doubles gold final) CNBC

11:15 a.m.: Boxing (Women’s Pool D: Canada vs. Latvia) CNBC

Noon: Basketball (Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. S. Sudan) CNBC

Noon: Equestrian (Dressage: Team Final) E Network

12:45 p.m.: Rowing (Finals: Single sculls, eight) NBC

1 p.m.: Basketball 3x3 (Women’s play-in round) USA

1:30 p.m.: Gymnastics (Men’s apparatus finals) NBC

1:30 p.m.: Tennis (Women’s singles gold final) USA

8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris NBC

9 p.m.: Tennis (Men’s doubles gold final) USA

Midnight (Sunday): NBC Late Night NBC

Midnight (Sunday): Golf (Men’s Final Round: Part 1) Golf

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Basketball 3x3 (Women’s play-in round) USA

1 a.m. (Sunday): Beach volleyball (Round of 16) … CNBC1 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis (Women’s singles gold final) E Network1 a.m. (Sunday): Beach volleyball (Round of 16) … CNBC

1 a.m. (Sunday): Track and field (Heats: 110m hurdles) USA

4 a.m. (Sunday): Golf (Men’s final round: Part 2) Golf

Soccer, men

4:30 p.m.: USL: Spokane at South Georgia SWX / ESPN+

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Arizona at Pittsburgh or Baltimore at Cleveland MLB

1:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels MLB

4:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs ESPN

Golf

Noon: Korn Ferry: Utah Championship Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf

Paris Olympics

5 a.m.: Cycling (Women’s road race) CNBC

6 a.m.: Table tennis (Men’s singles: Gold final) USA

8 a.m.: Basketball (Women’s Group C: Germany vs. USA) USA

8:10 a.m.: NBC Daytime (Cycling and more) NBC

9:15 a.m.: Badminton (Men’s doubles: Gold final) CNBC

9:30 a.m.: NBC Daytime (Track and field, swimming) NBC

10 a.m.: Basketball 3x3 (Men’s pool play: USA vs. Ned.) E Network

10 a.m.: Track and field (Finals: Men’s 100m and more) USA

10:15 a.m.: Tennis (Women’s doubles gold final) CNBC

11:30 a.m.: Shooting (Women’s skeet final) CNBC

12:45 p.m.: Equestrian (Dressage: Individual final) … E Network2 p.m.: Volleyball (Women’s Pool A: France vs. USA) NBC

7 p.m.: Primetime in Paris NBC

11:35 p.m.: NBC Late Night NBC

1 a.m. (Monday): Track and field (Heats: Women’s 400m) USA

2:45 a.m. (Monday): Gymnastics (Apparatus finals) E Network

Soccer, men

7:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Necaxa vs. Seattle FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Philadelphia at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Full Olympics coverage on Peacock, all events subject to change