Spokane relies on defense in a 2-1 victory over Oakland Roots in first round of USL Jagermeister Cup

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review The Spokesman-Review

Spokane scored two first-half goals and the Velocity battled the Oakland Roots (USL Championship) to a 2-1 victory in the opening round of the group stage in the USL Jagermeister Cup at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday.

The first 20 minutes were evenly contested as neither side could seize momentum.

Then in the 25th minute, Luis Gil fired a header from short range into the bottom left corner of the frame, assisted by Derek Waldeck, and Spokane pulled ahead 1-0.

At the 43-minute mark, Anuar Pelaez scored off of a cross from Andre Lewis and Spokane found themselves with a 2-0 cushion heading into the half.

Not long into the second period, Roots defender Gagi Margvelashvili tapped the ball past Velocity goalkeeper Carlos Merancio from inside the goalie box, assisted by Bobosi Byaruhanga, and Oakland grabbed one back at the 52nd minute.

For the rest of the match, Spokane leaned on its defense to hold Oakland to just four total second-half shots, registering 22 clearances in the final 45 minutes.

“We didn’t start the second half very well … but then we started to problem solve about five or so minutes after the goal from them,” Spokane head coach Leigh Veidman said. “We started to settle down after that point and we defended very well in that second half.”

While Spokane allowed Oakland five shots from inside the box out of 10 total, the Velocity still registered 40 clearances, holding the Roots to three attempts on target.

“We set up a certain way to stop them, so we try to give them shots outside the box, and not give them inside the box,” Velocity midfielder Andre Lewis said. “We have the big man (Merancio) in the goal so hopefully its a shot … he can deal with.”

Merancio logged nine recoveries and two saves, including a save inside the box.

Lucky Opara and Camron Miller led Spokane’s defense recording 25 combined clearances. Opara had 14, and Miller registered 11.

The Velocity resume League One play against expansion club Westchester Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KSKN.

Spokane faces Monterey Bay (USL Championship) in the second round of the group stage at Cardinale Stadium on May 28 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.